Here’s how Meghan Markle’s speech was unexpectedly interrupted by an iconic star

In the United States, Meghan Markle is usually the most famous person in any room besides her husband, Prince Harry.

Recently, someone unexpectedly stepped into the spotlight during Meghan’s speech.

Prince Harry and Meghan mingle in such circles that Vice Presidents court them for visits to their countries, as recently happened with their visit to Colombia.

The tour was so massive that it looked like a royal tour that King Charles or Prince William would undertake.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan went with a pal to a bookstore opening in her community of Montecito, California.

A friend interrupted Meghan mid-speech as she told a story about her childhood. Elizabeth Holmes, an author, caught the funny interruption on film.

Oprah interrupted Meghan while she was on stage

Best-selling royal author Elizabeth Holmes was filming Meghan telling a story about how she felt safe in bookstores when Oprah Winfrey cut into the front row.

Elizabeth Holmes is the author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style. She could have been at the opening of the Godmothers Books to film Meghan and the outfit she wore during her speech.

As Elizabeth was filming Meghan, Oprah Winfrey entered the audience and found her seat in the front row.

As Oprah turned around, she noticed someone filming and apologized for blundering into the video. Oprah is such an icon that no one will mind the interruption because of who it is.

Elizabeth captioned the video, “When you are listening to one VIP and another comes in…!”

Elizabeth wrote, “This was the second day of the @godmothersbooks opening weekend festivities. Oprah had been in the green room, prepping for her part of the program, and was seated as Meghan was speaking. She slipped in so discreetly I didn’t realize it was her until she was right in front of me. So surreal!)”

Prince Harry was also at the event, which was held just before his 40th birthday in September. His book Spare was prominently featured.

Prince Harry is the reason the bookstore is named Godmothers

Godmothers Books is a unique little bookshop, dear to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Godmothers Books shared a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan with the two bookstore owners.

Just as Oprah is a good friend to the royal couple, Prince Harry calls two other people his fairy godmothers. Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson were instrumental in helping Prince Harry with his book Spare.

Town & Country has reported Oprah said, “There’s really only one thing you can name it: Godmothers.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to be on hand to help their friends open this unique little bookstore.