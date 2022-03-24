Heidi Montag claims Lady Gaga is the reason for her stalled music career 

Heidi Montag claims Lady Gaga ruined her music career. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lady Gaga and Heidi Montag have more in common than a love for raw meat. Heidi eats raw meat, and Lady Gaga wears it, but that is not all the two share.

According to Heidi, Lady Gaga ruined her blossoming music career. Lady Gaga notably appeared on The Hills when she was just coming onto the music scene. Heidi Montag spilled some tea about Lady Gaga this week when she was a guest on a podcast.

Heidi appeared on Unpopular with Jacques Peterson, where she recounted an instance in which Gaga told a producer they could not work with the reality star.

Heidi has made outlandish claims in the past, but the reality TV star went into great detail about her experience that involved hit producer RedOne.

The Hills: New Beginnings star detailed an experience where she recorded a song with RedOne only to have Lady Gaga veto it.

RedOne informed Gaga about the collaboration because she wrote the song Fashion.

Heidi explained that she was working with RedOne, a notable music producer. “We were going to do what him and Lady Gaga ended up doing, which is writing every song together and producing.”

Heidi said about RedOne, “He was like, ‘I just need to get the consent of the writer.’ And so I just thought Lady Gaga was a writer because she was a writer on the song,” she added. “And he was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut Fashion with Heidi. I have her in the studio, she loves it.’ And [Gaga’s] like, ‘Great. Sure, she can have that song.’ So then I recorded it, and it was my song. That was the impression I was under.”

Lady Gaga frequently wrote with RedOne and issued the producer an ultimatum.

Heidi continued, “She did not want me working with RedOne, and she told RedOne she wouldn’t work with him anymore if I kept working with him. And he’s like, ‘I’m sorry. She’s my writing partner for huge things.’”

Heidi alleged that she used to dine with the producer before their alleged rift. She said, “We even went out to dinner with him several times, and we were hanging out with him, and she [Lady Gaga] pulled the cord.”

Heidi expressed that her negative experience with Lady Gaga soured her opinion of the Poker Face singer. She said, “It’s hard because people are like, ‘I love Lady Gaga!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sure she’s great, but I have not had the best encounter with her.’”

The song in question, Fashion, appeared on the soundtrack of Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Heidi Montag used her MTV platform to launch a music career.

Lady Gaga appeared on The Hills as a client of Kelly Cutrone, who Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port dressed for an exposition.

Heidi told podcast host Jacques Peterson, “I was in the studio with her producer before she came out, so I think she saw that RedOne is one of the biggest and best producers and writers and [thought] ‘if he takes Heidi, that’s taking my magic.’”

Heidi performed her single Body Language at 2009’s Miss Universe competition.

Heidi’s career has since gone on hiatus.