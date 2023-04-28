Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright announces first pregnancy

The Harry Potter family is expanding, and actress Bonnie Wright is contributing to the growth of the wizarding world.

Bonnie, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the beloved film series, has shared the joyous news that she is expecting a child.

The news comes one year after Bonnie married the love of her life, Andrew Lococo, during an intimate ceremony. After enjoying newlywed bliss, the two became pregnant, and Bonnie was glowing as she made the big announcement.

Bonnie’s pregnancy reveal has undoubtedly sparked excitement among fans, who have followed her journey since her time as a child actress in the famed wizarding series.

Especially since another Harry Potter star also welcomed their first child.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter, welcomed a child with his long-term girlfriend, Erin Darke.

Bonnie Wright reveals her first pregnancy with her husband Andrew Lococo

Bonnie took things into her own hands, making the pregnancy announcement on social media.

She chose Instagram as the place to make her big reveal, sharing a two-part carousel with her followers.

The pictures saw Bonnie in Andrew’s arms as she cradled her belly. She was makeup-free and radiant, with an undeniable pregnancy glow.

Behind the couple, lush greenery and vibrant mountains were the perfect backdrop.

The sun shone down upon the parents-to-be as they soaked up the sun and enjoyed the moment.

Bonnie wrote a heartfelt caption accompanying her exciting news.

She wrote, “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents 🥹🌈 It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

While Bonnie didn’t reveal a due date, she did write that she was expecting this year.

Daniel Radcliffe welcomes his first child with Erin Darke

Actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Erin Darke have been dating since 2012, when they met on the set of Kill Your Darlings.

This week, the Daily Mail published images of Daniel and his longtime girlfriend pushing a stroller in New York. The photos came one month after the actor confirmed he was expecting a child with Erin.

Based on the paparazzi snaps, fans assumed he had welcomed his child.

Although Daniel, like the rest of the Harry Potter cast, has kept his personal life private, his publicist responded to questions from the press.

Specifically, his publicist confirmed fan suspicions, neglecting to share the sex, name, or birthday of the new addition.