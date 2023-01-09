Bonnie Wright stuns in red lace for Big Easy fun

Bonnie Wright took in the sights and sounds of the Big Easy, sharing pictures of her trip as she stunned in the process. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Bonnie Wright got a taste of the Big Easy, enjoying the sights and sounds of New Orleans in style.

Bonnie has been a long-time fashionista with a penchant for classic styles and timeless looks, and her latest was no exception.

The Harry Potter actress has been living it up in New Orleans for work, making sure to hit cultural favorites.

One such favorite was Cafe Du Monde, the famous beignet spot, where she and her husband grabbed a bite.

Bonnie also had a beverage, capturing the moment on camera and sharing it on her Instagram Stories.

The restaurant had a traditional New Orleans atmosphere, with vintage decor and an old-fashioned charm.

Dressed in the classic ensemble, Bonnie was the epitome of chic elegance.

Bonnie Wright stuns in red lace in New Orleans

Bonnie’s dress was the perfect complement to the setting, with delicate satin fabric and an intricate lace pattern.

Bonnie’s fiery red hair had a center part with thick strands cascading down her shoulders.

Pic credit: @thisisbwright/Instagram

The red lace dress is the latest addition to her extensive wardrobe, and it’s easy to see why. The fabric was soft and light, and the lace pattern was intricate and beautiful. The timeless, feminine look suited Bonnie perfectly.

The actress was glowing with happiness, possibly because her spouse, Andrew Lococo, was also in town. Bonnie later revealed that her spouse surprised her at work with tasty beignets from Cafe Du Monde.

Pic credit: @thisisbwright/Instagram

Bonnie is best known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise. She has also been in several independent films, such as A Christmas Carol and The Sea. However, the actress has also teamed up with an eco-friendly brand, like her Harry Potter co-star, Emma Watson.

Bonnie Wright x Fair Harbor swimwear

Bonnie has expressed a desire to raise awareness for various climate change-related projects.

The actress released a book in 2022, Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, which detailed steps fans could take to live eco-friendly lives.

Bonnie also teamed up with Fair Harbor for an eco-friendly swimwear line made of plastic bottle caps.

A caption for the post read, “The Bonnie Wright Collection available now! Check the link in bio ♻️💦 ‘It was seeing the growing amount of single-use plastics that litter our streets and beaches that inspired me to take action and learn how I could use my voice for change.’ – Bonnie Wright #BonnieWrightXFairHarbor #seastheday #bottlestobeachwear @thisisbwright.”

Unsurprisingly, the collection quickly sold out.