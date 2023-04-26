Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed a child with his long-term girlfriend, Erin Darke. The pair have become parents for the first time.

A publicist for the Harry Potter star confirmed that the 33-year-old had become a father after the Daily Mail published photographs of the couple pushing a stroller during an outing in New York.

Last month, they were confirmed to be expecting their first child together. However, the gender of the child has not been confirmed, nor when they welcomed the bundle of joy.

Radcliffe has been dating the American actress since 2012, after the pair met on the set of Kill Your Darlings.

The British actor became an international star at the age of 12 when he starred as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. He went on to rake in millions from starring in all eight films.

He recently starred in the movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story portraying the musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.

Daniel Radcliffe said he wants his children to avoid fame

In an interview with Newsweek last year while promoting Weird: The Al Yankovic Story with his co-star Evan Rachel Wood, the actor opened up about what he wants for his children.

Radcliffe said he would love his children to work in the film industry but said he preferred if they stayed behind the camera.

“I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets,” he told the outlet, continuing:

“A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.’ Some part of this, but not from that.”

“And also, I think we’re saying this as people who have it alright,” Radcliffe said, referencing himself and Wood, who also started her career at a young age.

The actor then made it clear that it’s the perils of fame he specifically doesn’t want for his children: “We’re still acting so clearly, we enjoyed it. But still, I wouldn’t want fame for my kid.”

The Harry Potter star previously opened up about his alcohol abuse as a teen to cope with unprecedented fame; he became a teetotaler in 2010.

Daniel Radcliffe explains why he spoke out against J.K Rowling

In 2020, Radcliffe responded to J.K Rowling’s controversial tweets on gender identity in a letter published on the Trevor Project.

In the statement, the actor said that there is no feud between himself and Rowlings. He added neither he nor the author has any expertise in transgender identity.

In an interview in November last year with IndieWire, Radcliffe explained his decision to speak out.

The actor said he was motivated by meeting numerous “queer and trans kids” who identified with Harry Potter.

Radcliffe added that he wanted them to know that “not everybody in the franchise felt that way,” in reference to Rowling’s controversial views.