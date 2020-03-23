Harper Hempel: Jamal Murray’s girlfriend deletes IG, asks fans to destroy leaked NSFW videotape footage

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray and his girlfriend, Harper Hempel, have become the talk of social media in a rather embarrassing way.

An NSFW video of the pair was posted to the basketball star’s Instagram story.

Harper Hempel has since deactivated her Instagram account and pleaded with fans to delete the video.

Four random pictures were also posted to Murray’s Instagram account with the video, all of which appeared to Jamal’s nearly half a million followers late on Saturday night, early Sunday morning.

The graphic video was never intended for human consumption, and the pair have since asked that fans delete the footage.

The video and bizarre images have now been deleted, and Jamal’s Instagram account was also temporarily taken offline but is now back up.

Harper Hempel implored fans to delete NSFW video

When it became clear that many folks online were sharing the offending footage, Harper Hemel took to Twitter to ask users to remove it. “If you have the video, please delete it,” she wrote.

If you have the video please delete it — Harper Hempel (@harperhempel) March 22, 2020

The 23-year-old basketball star quickly issued an apology to his fans early on Sunday morning. Murray took to Twitter to say, “first and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans.”

Jamal Murray says his Instagram account was hacked

He then blamed the leak on his account being hacked and said he was currently working on the issue. “My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.”

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks 🙏🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020

His Instagram account was out for a few hours but now seems to be back up and running, whereas Harper Hempel’s Instagram account appears to have remained offline, perhaps as a precautionary measure.

The four photos that appeared on Jamal’s account were seemingly completely random in nature and were not sexually explicit.

Jamal Murray’s Instagram account appears to be hacked. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rXzYTglSy9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2020

Many folks on Twitter have spent the last 24-hours posting about the footage and making jokes at the couple’s expense.

Jamal Murray telling everyone to delete the video when everyone has seen it pic.twitter.com/hvD0Nweiko — Jack Lee (@bigbootss) March 22, 2020

The memes kept on coming.

I saw Jamal Murray trending, thought he caught the rona but never mind. He’s definitely not social distancing properly tho. 😂 pic.twitter.com/y4vaDxPEEm — OKC THUNDER!⚡️40-24 (@cory_c_22) March 22, 2020

At the end of last year, Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry also found himself going viral online when some nude pics allegedly appeared of the basketball star.

Jamal Murray has gone viral twice this month

Jamal Murray also went viral last week when a video was posted of himself playing the piano while self-isolating. “Music is there through the good times and bad,” he said.

“Music is there through the good times and bad! It gets you through anything and right now it’s all I need, love learning new tunes 🎶. Anybody know these tunes? Stay home and stay safe everyone!" – Jamal Murray @BeMore27 pic.twitter.com/w2LCsvarzh — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2020

It’s great that he’s finding different ways to keep himself busy during this era of social-distancing.