Jamal Murray Instagram sex video: Nuggets star deletes IG account claiming he was ‘hacked’

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray quickly deleted his entire Instagram account earlier on Sunday, following a bizarre series of posts on his Instagram stories.

One of those posts included a sex video that appeared to involve Murray himself in an explicit act.

Jamal Murray’s Instagram hacked?

The 23-year-old Murray has been with the Denver Nuggets four seasons now and has plenty of highlight plays.

However, Sunday morning’s highlight came while the NBA season is on hiatus as a video appeared on Murray’s Instagram Story showing a woman performing oral sex on him.

Following that explicit video, a number of other strange posts popped up on Murray’s account. Ultimately, Murray deleted the account entirely.

Murray would surface on his Twitter to inform fans earlier on Sunday morning that he’d been hacked and was “working on the issue.”

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks 🙏🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020

There were a lot of fans who had plenty to say about the video, to the point that Jamal Murray was trending on Twitter.

Fans react to Murray’s IG Story fiasco

Jamal Murray’s Instagram account had over 400,000 followers before he promptly deleted it. On Twitter, he has nearly 100,000 followers, some of whom may have chimed in on his tweet to explain he’d been hacked.

“Nothing to apologize for. You now in my top three shooters in the league after that,” one Twitter wrote in reference to the sex video.

“I feel bad for you bro but you gotta realize to not record s–t like that,” another Twitter commenter said.

In addition to simple text comments, Murray’s tweet also had plenty of images, GIFs, and videos. However, Twitter, in general, has plenty of people tweeting about the Nuggets guard, putting their own spins on the situation.

Jokic after seeing Jamal Murray’s Insta Story: pic.twitter.com/dNGDfCFa0m — The Wrist (@AndrewLeonard46) March 22, 2020

Nuggets staff when they wake up and see why Jamal Murray is trending pic.twitter.com/1LPPloTozq — Jah🎒(Like & Follow limit) (@JahshieldT) March 22, 2020

The NBA Committee looking at Jamal Murray like pic.twitter.com/Aym7j5aBzT — £llzy 🗯 (@EllzyJordan) March 22, 2020

Forbes’ Duncan Smith brought up one of the several quarantine references made with regards to what Jamal Murray’s Instagram Story showed him involved in.

If you aren’t quarantining like Jamal Murray you aren’t doing it right — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) March 22, 2020

The entire NBA is on hiatus at the moment with the season suspended due to Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus. Several other NBA players have tested positive since then, including Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, Kevin Durant, and the Celtics’ Marcus Smart.

At least one member of the Denver Nuggets tested positive, but it’s unknown who that is. However, many Twitter users don’t believe it’s Murray.

That said, the guard clearly suffered an embarrassing situation during his offtime which got him trending without having to play in an NBA game.

Jamal Murray once he accidentally clicked “post” pic.twitter.com/1j928MTHmR — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩🥜 (@ZhaireWRLD) March 22, 2020

Murray recently appeared in another video, this one on NBA.com, showcasing his piano skills during the league’s hiatus.

Fans can still follow Jamal Murray at his official Twitter account here to see what other hijinx may arise from the Nuggets star on social media.