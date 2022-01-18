Hallmark star Jodie Sweetin engaged to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

Jodie Sweetin in the Hallmark Channel movie Finding Santa. The actress just announced on Instagram that she is engaged to Mescal Wasilewski. Pic credit: Crown Media

Jodie Sweetin shared the news on her Instagram page that she is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski.

“In all the world there is no heart for me like yours,” she wrote in the caption, quoting Maya Angelou. “In all the world there is no love for you like mine.”

She added, “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us.”

The announcement came only days after Sweetin and her fellow Full House cast members laid Bob Saget to rest in an LA memorial service. The actor and comedian passed away from a heart attack on January 9. He was found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room by police.

Last week, Sweetin posted a tribute to her onscreen dad calling him a “mensch.”

“According to Webster’s a ‘mensch’ is a ‘person who can be relied on to act with honour and integrity,’” she wrote. “In Yiddish, it also means someone who is kind and considerate.”

She continued, “Bob was exactly that. Human and a true mensch in every language.”

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski’s love story

Sweetin and her fiance went public with their relationship in 2018. The Full House star has been married twice before. She shares a daughter, Zoie, with her first husband, Cody Herpin. She shares a daughter, Beatrix, with her second husband, Morty Coyle.

The actress, who made her debut on the series Full House when she was five years old, has been open about her struggles with addiction. In her memoir, unSweetined, she wrote about getting drunk for the first time ever at her co-star Candace Cameron Bure’s wedding.

“I probably had two bottles of wine, and I was only 14,” she wrote. “That first drink gave me the self confidence I had been searching for my whole life. But that set the pattern of the kind of drinking that I would do.”

Jodie Sweetin’s Hallmark family

Fellow Hallmark stars Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure weighed in on Sweetin’s Instagram post in the comments section.

“Congratulations!!!” McKellar wrote.

Danica McKellar congratulates Jodie Sweetin on her engagement. Pic credit: @jodiesweetin/Instagram

“Congratulations sis,” Bure wrote. “Love you.”

Candace Cameron Bure congratulates Jodie Sweetin on her engagement. Pic credit: Instagram/@jodiesweetin

Sweetin turns 40 on January 19. She ended her post with the words, “Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40.”