Haim remixes their song Gasoline with Taylor Swift — and fans love it!

This has been a powerful week for Swifties! First, Taylor Swift released a re-recording of one of her earlier hits, Love Story, and now she has joined the all-female rock band Haim in remixing their song Gasoline.

The popular band just expanded their 2020 album Women In Music III. This newer version includes collaborations with the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and the musician Thundercat.

Who is Haim?

Haim has been actively making music since 2007. This California-native band gained major popularity in 2013 when they performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live amid touring for their album Days Are Gone.

Previously, they were featured on Swift’s latest album Evermore. The band offered their vocals to the song No Body, No Crime (typically stylized in all-lowercase letters) and the song quickly became a fan-favorite. The song peaked at number 60 on Billboard’s Top 100 on January 29, 2021.

What about Gasoline?

Their most recent collaboration, Gasoline, has excited Swift and Haim fans. A teaser for the song was recently released on the band’s TikTok and the song’s drop has been well-anticipated ever since.

Now that it has been released, fans are chatting about it all over Twitter.

At the time of the expanded album’s release, Haim took to Instagram to alert their followers. Regarding the new version of Gasoline, the band thanked Swift and wrote, “Taylor had always told us that Gasoline was her favorite. So when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her.”

They also thanked Thundercat for adding his “magical twist” to their song 3 A.M.

Swift fan @DanaBrigoli shared four images of the band members and Swift. Three of the pictures were of the friendship between the four women and the last one was a screenshot of the song No Body, No Crime.

How it started? How it's going?#GasolineRemix pic.twitter.com/fMMkiTfKvE
February 19, 2021

Another fan wrote, “Their power is unmatchable.”

Twitter user @misstslover13, who in her bio writes, “Taylor Swift is my religion,” shared four pictures of the women hanging out on different occasions. They added the caption, “I love the HAIM sisters’ friendship with Taylor and I’m happy for this remix I feel like they should do this more often.”

I love the HAIM sisters' friendship with Taylor and I'm happy for this remix I feel like they should do this more often. #GasolineRemix pic.twitter.com/zdAAj20cg6 — Mihh♡💛💛 (@misstslover13) February 19, 2021

Haim and Taylor Swift appear to have an unbreakable relationship, both professionally and personally. The four friends have toured together in the past and now, have released two songs together in the last three months.

Women in Music Part III (Expanded Version) is available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.