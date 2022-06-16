Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Justin Bieber’s face paralysis

Hailey Bieber gave an update on Justin’s face paralysis. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber has broken her silence on her husband Justin Bieber’s face paralysis.

Justin, 28, recently revealed that he’s recovering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Hailey, 25, said her husband, who had to cancel tour dates due to the condition, is “doing really well.”

Hailey Bieber said Justin’s facial paralysis was ‘very scary’

She said: “He’s doing really well. He’s getting better every single day.”

“He’s feeling a lot better. And obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. And I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

Last week, Justin took to his Instagram page to showcase his face paralysis.

He told his fans: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Justin added: “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down.”

“I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Justin Bieber also gave fans an update on his face paralysis

Earlier this week, the singer revealed that “each day has gotten better,” and he’s trusting in his faith.

He wrote: “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

Pic credit: @justinbieber/Instagram

“I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about, and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”

“I know this storm will pass but, in the meantime, Jesus is with me.”

Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber had her own health struggles after doctors had to close a hole in her heart.

Opening up about how the couple’s health challenges brought them closer, the model said: “I think that the silver lining of it honestly is that it brings us a lot closer because you’re going through it together.”

“You’re there for each other, you’re supporting each other, and there’s just something that really bonds you through, through these times. That is, I think, the silver lining of these crazy times.”