Justin Bieber shows fans his partial face paralysis after scary medical diagnosis

Justin Bieber had to cancel several upcoming shows and he felt it was important to let fans know what was happening.

Beiber took to social media and recorded a video where he talked to his fans about a scary situation that had just happened in his life.

From the start of the video, it was obvious something was wrong, as one of Bieber’s eyes wouldn’t close and the pupil was randomly moving to the top of his eye.

Justin Bieber shows his partial face paralysis

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to let his fans know why he had canceled his upcoming shows, and it was a disturbing confession. He captioned it “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH, I love you guys and keep me in your prayers.”

“I wanted to update you guys on what was going on,” Justin said at the start of the video.

He then revealed one side of his face was paralyzed. He couldn’t close one eye. He couldn’t move one side of his mouth and showed it by smiling only on the other side. He also couldn’t move the nostril on that side of his face.

“I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome,” he explained. “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Justin apologized for having to cancel his upcoming show, but he said that he didn’t have a choice since he physically can’t perform like this.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case,” he continued. “But obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down.”

However, the good news is that Justin said he is working on getting better. He is receiving treatment and is doing facial exercises while getting rest so he can get his face back to “where it’s supposed to be.”

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a Shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.

It can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear. Shingles are caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. Once a person is over a chickenpox outbreak, the virus still lives in the body, and if it reactivates, it can affect facial nerves.

Prompt treatment is necessary or a person could have permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.

Mostly, Shingles affects people aged 50 or older and a vaccine is available to prevent this affliction.