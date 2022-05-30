Hailey Bieber in tiny purple shorts and crop top for frozen yogurt run

Hailey Bieber took some time out her busy schedule to grab a sweet treat alongside friend Kendall Jenner, with the pair stopping by two different shops for some frozen yogurt. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hailey Bieber was keeping it cool as she took time out her busy schedule to grab a sweet treat.

The leggy brunette, who is the wife of crooner Justin Bieber and a highly successful model, stepped out this weekend to enjoy some relaxation with her pal Kendall Jenner.

The pair were spotted together while out in Westwood, with the Kendall being seen waiting in the car with her own cup of Pinkberry yogurt while Hailey took an extra stop to swing by the celeb hot-spot The Bigg Chill.

Wearing a casual ensemble that differed from the usual glam looks and bikini attire she often sports, Hailey still managed to knock it out of the park with her cute outfit choice.

Hailey wore tiny purple shorts, a cropped t-shirt, and a baseball cap for her fro-yo outing

The paparazzi were eager and waiting to capture a snap of Hailey while she went about her day and the 25-year-old proved that even the most famous of celebrities make sure to fit in cheat days like the rest of the population.

The stunner, who is the niece of actor Alec Baldwin, looked like the spitting image of summer with her short-shorts and mid-riff-baring shirt, which was emblazoned with the Los Angeles Rams logo, capping off just above her belly button and looking like a well-loved article of clothing with several holes visible at the neckline.

Hailey’s slender legs were on full display as she was snapped exiting the establishment carrying a brown paper bag and rocking perfectly manicured nails, her left hand on exhibit with her sparkly engagement ring impossible to miss as it dominated a large majority of her finger.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Kendall reportedly had been seen sending her personal bodyguard into Pinkberry for her frozen delight, while Hailey braved the crowds and took it upon herself to buy her own dessert.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailey recently bared it all in a crystal-encrusted bikini top

Just a little earlier in the month, Hailey wowed her fans when she shared a stunning pic of herself wearing a sexy, crystal-encrusted bikini top.

The piece shone as the lights of the room caught each crystal and only just barely covered up her chest as she posed wearing dark, rectangular shades, a black mini-skirt, and an open-faced blazer.

With her toned physique shining through, Hailey looked dazzling in the get-up and it’s safe to say Justin likely would have fully agreed as he did when she put on a braless slit dress.