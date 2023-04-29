Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she is ‘pretty proud’ of using ‘conscious uncoupling’ to explain her divorce from Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is a trendsetter, and she’s quite proud of her accomplishments, including her influence on divorce-associated terms.

The Hollywood star’s greatest creation might be her role in popularizing the phrase “conscious uncoupling” in a divorce announcement.

In 2014, Gwyneth posted to her lifestyle website, Goop, where she announced her “conscious uncoupling” from Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay.

Gwyneth highlighted in the post that she and Chris had 10 illustrious years of marriage, producing two beautiful children, a daughter Apple and a son, Moses.

However, Chris and Gwyneth decided to divorce, or in her words, have a conscious uncoupling.

Heading into the weekend, Gwyneth stood by her selection of words, addressing the infamous post on her Instagram Stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘proud’ of her popularization of ‘conscious uncoupling’

Gwyneth Paltrow treated her Instagram fans to a question-and-answer session, where she shared insight into her life and some of her proudest moments.

She also discussed conscious uncoupling, a phrase she did not coin, admitting this fact in the IG Story.

Gwyneth began, via PEOPLE, “I definitely did not coin the phrase.”

Indeed, as Goop revealed in a subsequent essay, the term was created by Katherine Woodward Thomas in 2009.

However, while Gwyneth didn’t coin the phrase, she certainly helped normalize it.

She continued, “But I feel despite us taking quite a lot of s**t for it when we first announced that all these years ago, I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier.”

Gwyneth and, to a lesser degree, Chris were the subject of many jokes for their term.

The mother of two reiterated her feelings of pride, adding, “It makes me feel pretty proud when people come up to me on the streets and say, ‘Thank you for introducing that concept because I’ve become good friends with my ex.'”

Gwyneth concluded, “I’m very happy that we were able to play a small part in that cultural shift.”

Gwyneth Paltrow explains the meaning behind her infamous ‘conscious uncoupling’ blog post

This wasn’t the first time that Gwyneth sang her own praises.

Previously, she discussed the ideology behind the phrase “conscious uncoupling.”

In 2019, she appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and revealed her rationale behind the term.

According to Gwyneth, conscious uncoupling bypassed the negative connotations associated with divorce.

Instead, the phrase went directly to the friend phase while highlighting the co-parenting aspect she and Chris shared.

Additionally, the phrase allowed others to understand the amicable nature of the split since Chris and Gwyneth still admire one another.