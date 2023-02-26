News Gwyneth Paltrow shares favorites during AMA

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a selfie in just underwear and a bra for an "Ask Me Anything" session with her fans. The 50-year-old actress and her toned abs with plenty of definition posed for a bathroom selfie, and she went without makeup. In the photo shared on her Instagram Story, Paltrow wore a blue matching set. The Iron Man star was asked in the Instagram Story: "What underwear are you wearing!?" She responded by writing, "I see we are getting personal today The Kit." Paltrow also shared a link to the Third Love website for their Kit undergarments. Gwyneth Paltrow poses in underwear and a bra for a selfie. Pic credit: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram In the photo, the Hollywood star is wearing the Organic Cotton Tank Bralette, which retails for $42. She also wore the matching Organic Cotton Bikini Brief that comes in a bundle for $99.

Gwyneth Paltrow went through her closet to show some of her iconic dresses

In an Instagram post, Paltrow went through some of the clothes in her closet from her red carpet moments, movie sets, and her romance with Brad Pitt.

“From the shoes she wore to win her Oscar to pieces from the first G. Label collection 7 years ago, this is the ultimate peek inside GP’s fashion archive. Link in bio to watch the full video.”

In the IG snippet, the actress showed the iconic pink Ralph Lauren dress she wore to the 71st Academy Awards in 1999.

She also gave her IG audience a view of the shoes she kept from her 2001 movie, The Royal Tenenbaums, and explained she received them after being refused the Birkin bag.

The Goop founder brought out shoes from Tom Ford’s first collection with Gucci and some pieces from her G. Label clothing brand.

She also pulled out a dress she wore when Brad Pitt proposed to her and another dress she wore on a date with the Hollywood hunk back in the 90s.

Gwyneth Paltrow recommends a cookbook

Paltrow posed for a book recommendation in an Instagram post.

The actress wrote that she has read a lot of cookbooks and added that Maya Feller’s Eating from Our Roots stands apart from the rest.

She said in the caption that the book “combines amazing nutritional information and science with a palpable love of ancient ways of eating from cultures around the world.”

The beauty rated the book 10/10 and said she was honored that her brand Goop published the cookbook.

Maya Feller is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), and the book details recipes from around the world.