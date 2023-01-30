Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in a crop top and shorts over a Goop bomber jacket in a new photoshoot.

In the photo, the actress is wearing one of the clothes from the G. Label by Goop.

The Iron Man star flashed a smile as she rocked the Neidorf Fleece Bomber in black, retailing at $625.

She had her long blonde hair styled with a middle part and let it flow behind her shoulders.

Paltrow flashed her toned midriff in the black crop top, which matched her tiny shorts that showcased her slender legs.

The Academy Award-winning star completed the outfit with gray socks and white trainers as she sat on the floor to pose for the photo.

She shared the snap on her Instagram Story and wrote a sales pitch for the stylish jacket. “A cozy bomber to throw on for a walk, workout, I am going to live in this.”

Pic credit: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

The 50-year-old actress founded the brand 15 years ago, and it started as a weekly e-mail newsletter offering advice on spirituality, wellness, and lifestyle.

Goop has now expanded its offering to sell beauty products, supplements, and home decor. It has also launched a podcast, print magazine, pop-up shots, and a Netflix series.

While the brand is controversial due to some of its marketing strategies and treatments, it remains popular and has raised millions in funding.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears the Goop eye masks with little makeup

Paltrow looked stunning in a recent video in which she wore a black top and matching pants as she showcased the Goop eye masks on herself.

In the video, she showed that there is no wrong way to put them on and told her Instagram followers that they work.

“No matter which way you wear them, they are the best I’ve ever tried @goop eye masks👁️,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The Goop hydrating eye mask is made by top makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.

The mask comes in packs of 10 and retails for $75. It contains a blend of hyaluronic acid, almond, and camelina oils designed to hydrate and nourish skin, according to the website.

Katy Perry joined Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast

Earlier this month, Paltrow shared a selfie with Katy Perry to announce her appearance on her popular podcast.

During the episode, the pair talked about spirituality and what they had learned from going to therapy over the years.

Perry also showcased her sparkling non-alcohol beverage, De Soi, as the pair of Hollywood stars caught up with each other and what they currently have going on in their lives.