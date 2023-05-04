Gwyneth Paltrow gets real about bedroom experiences with exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow has made a name for herself through her acting career and iconic romances, but there’s more than meets the eye.

Gwyneth gets personal on podcasts at times, and her latest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast was no different.

This time, Gwyneth was asked some personal questions about some of her most famous relationships: Her romance and engagement to Brad Pitt and shortly after, her fling with Ben Affleck.

When she met Brad, she said it was “love at first sight” and things moved very quickly, but ultimately, she realized she had a lot of work to do before getting too serious.

Nevertheless, she was still “totally heartbroken” when she and Brad split, and since she got with Ben so shortly after her time with the Seven star, host Alex Cooper wanted to know the deets.

Fortunately for both men, Gwyneth only had positive things to say.

Gwyneth Paltrow ranks Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck in the bedroom

Naturally, Gwyneth had to play Brad or Ben and answer questions along the lines of which was a better kisser or who was better in bed.

It wasn’t easy to rank the two men who she has major respect for.

She stated both men were “good kissers” and their dynamics in the bedroom were different, describing Brad as a “major chemistry, love of your life” ordeal and saying that Ben was “technically excellent.”

However, during a game of F**k, Marry, or Kill, it seemed that Gwyneth made her decision.

She advised that she would marry her ex-husband, Chris Martin, again, and she would take Brad to bed one more time. So sorry, Ben!

Fortunately for Ben, he is with Jennifer Lopez, so in the end, things turned out perfectly for the actor.

And fortunately for the Goop founder, Gwyneth has more to focus on in her life than who was a better partner in the ’90s.

Gwyneth Paltrow teams up with Copper Fit

Someone like Gwyneth Paltrow likely has to get dressed up more often than others, and while it can be fun, sometimes dressing up isn’t the most comfortable.

She knows “there is NOTHING better than getting home from a night out and taking off your heels,” especially since the footwear can cause a lot of soreness.

However, to combat sore arches, she teamed up with Copper Fit for a paid partnership and loves their arch relief bands.

The compression bands add additional support to the arches and are made infused with copper to help prevent any foot odor.

Whether you’re an Oscar-winning actress, athlete, or just a regular person, these bands are designed to help anyone and everyone live comfortably.