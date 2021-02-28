Gwen Stefani honors youngest son, Apollo, on his 7th birthday with the most adorable selfie

Gwen Stefani shares a new photo with her youngest son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to give fans another update. The three-time Grammy Award winner is no stranger to making an impression on her followers and she made sure her latest post got the attention it deserved.

Within the snapshot, Stefani posed alongside her youngest son, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, who was celebrating their birthday. The singer kept it casual and wore what looked to be a loose-fitted white sweater. She accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and small stud earrings while rocking her signature platinum blonde hair down. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Stefani had a black face mask hanging off the side of her face. The What You Waiting For? hitmaker appeared to have taken it off for the pic. She is known for her signature bold red lipstick but opted for a glossy lip for the occasion.

Just like his mom, Rossdale also looked very stylish and posed in a gray tie-dye T-shirt with black text going down the sleeves and multicolored skateboards across the front.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stefani flashed a radiant smile directly at the camera lens while the sun was shining over her. Rossdale looked in the same direction as his mom and sported a more subtle smile.

For her caption, the former No Doubt frontwoman informed everyone it was her sons birthday. In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 175,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 11.1 million followers.

Stefani’s youngest son was a ‘miracle’

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show — On Air With Ryan Seacrest — Stefani described Rossdale as a “miracle.” Her 12-year-old son, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, at the time, kept praying for another sibling. Stefani had no intentions of having another child but found out she was pregnant weeks later. According to Hello Magazine, she gave birth to her youngest child at 44-years-old.

To date, Stefani has three sons with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The two split up after 20 years of being together and nearly 13 years of marriage, per People.

Stefani has since found love with country music superstar Blake Shelton

Since divorcing her ex-husband, Stefani has gotten engaged to country singer and fellow coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton. In October of 2020, the 44-year-old finally proposed to his girlfriend of 5 years.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the duo has collaborated with each other on music recently. In 2019, their duet Nobody But You peaked at No. 18 on the US Billboard 100 and topped the Country Airplay and Digital Songs charts. Shortly after, they teamed up once again on the song Happy Anywhere.