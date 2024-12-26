Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton surprised fans with impromptu holiday song performance

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton helped fans and followers celebrate with an impromptu duet during the holiday season.

The popular couple appeared in an online video with Gwen giggling before telling Blake to go before he started strumming a tune on his guitar.

For their TikTok video, they performed You Make It Feel Like Christmas days before the special day.

The holiday song is the title track from Gwen’s 2017 album, including covers of classics like White Christmas, Let It Snow, and Jingle Bells.

In the video, which lasts under a minute, The Voice 26 coach sits to film the footage as Blake lies on the couch beside her while playing the guitar. An individual is in the background, but it’s unknown if they’re a friend, family member, or staff member at the home.

Based on fans’ reactions, some loved seeing the couple’s performance online, while others had issues with one of their voices.

Fans reacted to surprise holiday duet on TikTok

The couple’s TikTok video racked up over four million views. In the comments, some individuals expressed that they enjoyed hearing Blake in the couple’s live performance but not Gwen Stefani.

“Well, thank God Blake sounds great,” a popular comment said.

Another agreed, replying, “Gwen is awesome but in this clip she sounds like a heavy smoker.”

“There is no voice like Gwen’s,” a commenter wrote, with another individual replying, “and hope there never is again… for all our sakes!”

Other commenters praised the husband-and-wife singers’ mix of unique styles.

“A little bit Country, and a little bit Rock and Roll!!” someone wrote.

Another commented, “They both sound amazing! It’s two different genres of expertise signing together. Those that get it, get it and those that don’t, don’t.”

Several commenters praised Gwen’s “raspy” and “raw voice” during the couple’s duet video.

Blake and Gwen recorded several other duets

Before releasing the 2017 You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Gwen and Blake collaborated on 2016’s Go Ahead and Break My Heart. That song appeared on Blake’s 10th studio album If I’m Honest.

They released Nobody But You in 2019, followed by 2021’s Happy Anywhere.

More recently, Gwen and Blake released Purple Irises in February of 2024. The duet appears on Gwen’s fifth studio album, Bouquet.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas became a music video in 2017. It features the couple driving through a snowstorm in a convertible with the top down and a Christmas tree in the back.

In other scenes, they appear dressed to the nines, with Gwen in a sparkly gown and Blake in a tuxedo as they perform before a young band playing instruments. Young dancers dressed in Santa costumes appear and perform moves in unison to the upbeat holiday tune.

The song reached No. 16, and while it didn’t experience much commercial success, the couples’ impromptu performance in 2024 seemingly helped some get into the holiday mood.