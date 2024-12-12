Gwen Stefani may be ‘quitting’ The Voice after being an ‘emotional wreck’ in Season 26

America recently chose its winner for The Voice Season 26, which featured a wide range of talent for the coaches to choose from.

There was also nearly a new group of coaches in the chairs, including newcomers Michael Buble and Snoop Dogg and returning star Gwen Stefani.

Reba McEntire was the only coach to return from the previous season. However, neither Reba nor Gwen won the season.

Instead, the honor went to Team Buble, as the smooth and successful singer won in his debut with superstar Sofronio Vasquez.

Michael’s team also included Shye, the season’s runner-up. Sydney Sterlace, representing Team Gwen, finished third.

With the season’s conclusion, an insider shared that Gwen may not return to the show and is “quitting” for good.

Gwen might be ‘done’ with The Voice after an ’emotional’ Season 26

Gwen, a talented singer with No Doubt and as a soloist, first joined The Voice in Season 7. She’s appeared in eight seasons of the show, including Season 26.

Her only win arrived in 2020. During Season 19, contestant Carter Rubin claimed victory for Team Gwen. He made history that season as the show’s youngest winner at 15.

As mentioned, her singer Sydney was among the top three contestants in Season 26, and Gwen performed a duet with her in the finale, as they sang Cat Stevens’ Wild World.

According to an insider who commented to The U.S. Sun, Gwen was an “emotional wreck” this past year and season.

“It was nonstop emotions, crying throughout this entire journey but you can tell it’s mostly rooted in joy and deep pride for the work she’s done,” the insider shared.

The insider claimed “all signs are pointing” to Gwen quitting NBC’s competition show.

The insider said that Gwen hasn’t explicitly confirmed quitting but that they believe “She’s done” with the show.

Blake might be the inspiration for Gwen’s decision

While she had only one singer win The Voice, she also won with her love life through the show. She got to work with Blake Shelton, and they eventually dated and married.

Blake participated in 23 seasons, the most of any coach. He debuted during the first season in 2011, and singers from Team Blake won the show nine times. Blake officially retired as a coach in 2023 and has since focused on other ventures, including his music.

With her husband no longer on The Voice, Gwen could also choose to leave NBC’s show. Her main goals would be to spend more time with her family and make music.

“She really found a second home in Oklahoma and seeing Blake walk away from the show and prioritize his own music and their family life, I think made her realize what her next chapter can look like,” the insider shared.

Regarding music, Gwen released Bouquet on November 15, her fifth solo album and first since 2017. The album featured Purple Irises, a duet with Blake.

Like Season 26 and previous seasons, fans of The Voice will see a new group of coaches in the chairs. Following his debut win, Michael Buble is the only returning coach from the recent season.

Several veteran coaches, including John Legend and Adam Levine, join him, who return after appearing in multiple seasons. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini will be the show’s only new coach.

The Voice Season 27 premieres February 3, 2025, on NBC.