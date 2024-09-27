Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reveal ‘precious’ new addition to family

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married for three years, following divorces from singers Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

Gwen entered her marriage to Blake with three sons she had while with Gavin, while Blake didn’t have any kids.

While they’ve yet to have children together, they expanded their family more due to their love of furry friends.

Gwen, 54, and Blake, 48, recently revealed that their newest family member is a baby kitten.

On her official Instagram, The Voice judge shared a video featuring their new kitten set to the Billie Eilish song Birds of a Feather.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The footage shows Gwen cradling it on her lap and Blake recording video of the adorable kitten walking around, noting that it’s, “Doing incredible. Getting fat.”

“This is Corn Shelton 🥰 the day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick, but with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten. we’re so grateful that he’s a part of our family 🤍,” Gwen wrote in her caption.

Fans reacted to Gwen and Blake’s newest addition

Gwen’s latest video post generated a lot of excitement from fans on Instagram, as it picked up over 140,000 likes and 3,000-plus comments.

Many commenters thanked the couple for taking the cat in and returning it to good health.

One fan mentioned, “He already made his debut on the Voice. He’s famous too.”

Another commenter wrote, “Oh thank you for giving him a chance to live! You guys are awesome. “

“Thank you for saving him!!!” a fan wrote, while another posted, “I assume he is ruling the house now thank you for taking care of him.”

Many fans share comments about Corn. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

“As a animal rescuer been doing it for 30 years seeing this makes my heart, so happy Aww corn happy you found your forever home,” a commenter wrote.

Another individual called seeing the kitten video “so precious.”

“Awe he knew what he was doing when he picked your house. Such a sweetie,” a commenter wrote.

More fans share their love of Corn. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Corn is a TV star, just like Gwen and Blake

According to Entertainment Weekly, Corn is the latest animal to join the Shelton family. In addition, Gwen has a cat, a dog, and several farm animals on her and Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

That animal family grew last year when her cat gave birth to six kittens. Gwen shared the news via her Instagram, showing the kittens with their mother.

She called it “such an incredible experience” as the kittens arrived.

As a commenter mentioned, Corn became a television star, making a debut on NBC’s The Voice premiere earlier this week. Gwen appeared in her return as a coach after a one-season hiatus, joining returning coach Reba McEntire and new coaches Michael Buble and Snoop Dogg.

During the Blind Auditions part of Season 26, Gwen selected singer Jan Dan after a performance of Almost Doesn’t Count. She also chose the youngest singer in the auditions, Sydney Sterlace, who performed Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License.

While Blake Shelton left the show after appearing on its first 23 seasons, he hasn’t stopped appearing on television, including two seasons of USA’s Barmaggedon and a recent guest appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.