Golden Globes winner Jason Sudeikis is a ‘mood’ at the award ceremony

It was a good night for Jason Sudeikis at the Golden Globes! He took home Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Apple TV’s Ted Lasso. The comedian went up against Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

In his acceptance speech, Sudeikis was in shock for his award and he called it “nuts” multiple times.

He went on to add, “I want to give a shoutout to all of the people I act with on the show because they’re incredible. Do they make me the best? No. But I know, for a fact, that they make me better. Better than I am, better than I thought I could be and better than anything I could do.”

Funnily enough, towards the end of Sudeikis’s rambling, actor Don Cheadle made a hand motion for him to hurry up— to which Sudeikis agreed with.

What is Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso is a comedy series co-created by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence (Cougar Town), Brendan Hunt (We Are the Millers) and Joe Kelly (How I Met Your Mothers).

Apple TV describes the show as, “Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.”

Why are fans freaking out?

Jason Sudeikis is trending, not only for his win, but also because he virtually attended the ceremony wearing a hoodie — which many people are finding relatable. Twitter is lighting up, calling his behavior a “mood.”

Variety tweeted, “I’m not sure if this is officially true but I’m pretty sure that Jason Sudeikis is the first person to accept a Golden Globe in a hoodie.”

I'm not sure if this is *officially true* but I'm pretty sure that Jason Sudeikis is the first person to accept a #GoldenGlobes in a hoodie https://t.co/gMrpbjjqwe pic.twitter.com/xUq890Muht — Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2021

One fan added him to a list of other Golden Globes attendees who didn’t dress up for the occasion. They wrote, “Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Daniels, and Bill [Murray]: The holy trinity of not caring to dress up for the Golden Globes.”

jason sudeikis, jeff daniels, and bill marry: the holy trinity of not caring to dress up for the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zKBAwYamy5 Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons March 1, 2021

Another said that the actor is “coming in hot with the “I’m going through a divorce” energy,” in reference to the actor’s split with Olivia Wilde.

Jason Sudeikis coming in hot with the “I’m going through a divorce” energy pic.twitter.com/NHc5qOCPh9 — #1 sweetie 😎 (@zen_gwen) March 1, 2021

To elaborate on the ‘mood’ comment, one fan wrote that the actor is “all of us after spending a year on Zoom.”

Jason Sudeikis is all of us after spending a year on zoom pic.twitter.com/pv3RuM4nIi — Cassandra Hager (@MaudlinMermaid) March 1, 2021

While the internet appears to be poking fun at Sudeikis for his casual appearance and overall energy, many are also pointing out how well-deserved his Golden Globe recognition was. Either way, there’s a very lighthearted and cheerful tone surrounding his win!

Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV.