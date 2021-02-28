Mank and The Crown are both nominated for six Golden Globes

Mank and The Crown, both were nominated for six awards. Pic credit: Netflix

The big day is here! The 78th Golden Globes Awards take place tonight at 7pm CT and will be hosted by the legendary duo, and past Saturday Night Live Weekend Update hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. It is expected to be a big night for Netflix as this year marks the most times that Netflix productions have been nominated for an award. They are dominating the categories with 42 nominations.

The most nominated shows were Mank and The Crown, both were nominated for six awards.

Mank nominations:

Best Director (Motion Picture), David Fincher

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Amanda Seyfried

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Jack Fincher

Best Original Score (Motion Picture), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) Gary Oldman

The Crown nominations:

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Emma Corrin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Olivia Colman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Josh O’Connor

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Gillian Anderson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Helena Bonham Carter

What is Mank?

Netflix describes Mank as “1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

It is directed by David Fincher, who previously directed Zodiac, The Social Network and Netflix’s Mindhunter. Cast as Orson Welles is Tom Burke, an actor best known for his work in Strike and The Invisible Woman.

Joining Burke is Gary Oldman as the title character Mankiewicz. Oldman is an acclaimed actor with a career spanning over four decades. He has starred in the Harry Potter movies as Sirius Black and title characters in Sid and Nancy and Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead.

Additionally cast in Mank is Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Tom Pelphrey (Iron Fist) and Joseph Cross (Mindhunter).

Mank’s Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are nominated for Best Original Score. This movie scoring duo, who has worked with Director Fincher four times now, is best-known as the band Nine Inch Nails.

Netflix writes that Mank posed a challenge for the two as they were required to do intensive research into time-period “Big band and orchestral compositions.”

Reznor was quoted saying, “This is something, being quite frank, which was new to us. We hadn’t dealt much with arrangers for orchestra or certainly not arrangers for Big band or even thought about that as something in the tool kit, because it’s not something that we did.”

What is The Crown?

The Crown is a Netflix original series, the latest season, Season 4, details Queen Elizabeth’s life during the late seventies. The series has a female intensive cast with four woman actors being nominated for a Golden Globe in various categories.

Netflix writes about the season, “Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles who is still unmarried at 30.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Describing the rising tensions featured in the season, they add, “As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War.”

Cast as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown is Olivia Colman, who is best known for her work in Broadchurch and Fleabag. Actor Gillian Anderson also joined the cast in Season 4 as Margaret Thatcher. Anderson is best known for her role as agent Dana Scully in the science-fiction series The X-Files and more recently, the matriarch and sex therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix’s Sex Education.

Additionally cast in The Crown is Emma Corrin (Pennyworth), Josh O’Connor (Emma) and Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter, The King’s Speech) all of whom are nominated for a Golden Globe.

Following these two shows in being highly nominated in a variety of categories was The Trial of Chicago 7 with five nominations and Ozark with four.

The Golden Globes take place tonight at 7pm CT on NBC. Reportedly, the show can be streamed on: Roku Channel, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.