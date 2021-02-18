The Trial of the Chicago 7 will stream free on Netflix for 48 hours

Sacha Baron Cohen plays Abbie Hoffman in Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. Pic credit: Netflix

The Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game) drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be streaming for free on Netflix. However, this deal will only last for 48 hours— two days.

What is The Trial of the Chicago 7?

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a historical drama based on the real-life events that transpired in 1968. Although it was planned to be distributed by Paramount Pictures with a theatrical release, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it ended up being released straight to Netflix.

Netflix describes the movie as, “What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.”

While the movie received positive reception and won multiple awards— including a Satellite Award and 14 pending nominations from the Golden Globes, the Screen Actor Guild Awards and the Critics Choice Awards — a few critics were disappointed by the number of creative liberties that Sorkin took.

Ann Hornaday from the Washington Post writes that the movie, “takes its share of liberties, especially when it comes to its more irresistible movie moments.”

The movie has an all-star cast featuring actors Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts), Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) and John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story) in leading roles. As well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) and Michael Keaton (Tim Burton’s Batman) in supporting roles.

Why is streaming for free?

Tweeted by the official Netflix account, “On February 18, 1970 the verdict in The Trial Of The Chicago 7 was announced.” The platform further explains that they will be offering the movie for free in recognition of the monumental anniversary.

On February 18, 1970 the verdict in The Trial Of The Chicago 7 was announced — to mark the anniversary, starting at midnight tonight, the film will be available for free for 48 hours on Netflix’s YouTube pic.twitter.com/nu7PxdLEjZ — Netflix (@netflix) February 18, 2021

When can I stream it for free?

Starting February 19 at midnight PT, The Trial of Chicago 7 will be available for 48 hours –2 days — for free streaming on the Netflix platform. Normally, the cost of a basic Netflix account in the United States is $8.99 a month and rising.

In a press release for the event, writer and director Sorkin wrote, “Join us for a global viewing event of our film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, in honor of the real patriots who inspired a generation to take to the streets and uphold the foundations of our Constitution.”

He added, “It’s our honor to share this story with the world.”

The Trial of the Chicago 7 has a runtime of 130 minutes. It has not been revealed whether or not the viewer has to create an account or provide any personal information when streaming the movie for free.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.