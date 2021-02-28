Olivia Wilde forms ‘awkward’ bubble with ex Jason Sudeikis amid Harry Styles romance

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis will be temporarily living together so the pair can both spend time with their children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Olivia Wilde and ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis have found themselves forced to form a bubble together amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite Wilde’s ongoing romance with boyfriend Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis staying in London to spend time with their children

According to a report from The Mail on Sunday, Wilde and Sudeikis have temporarily moved into a South-West London mansion so they can both spend time with their two children, six-year-old son, Otis, and four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Musician Harry Styles is said to be staying elsewhere, despite the pair both returning to the UK.

Although Wilde and Sudeikis are on good terms, there is expected to be some tension following the “awkward” new arrangements between the ex-couple.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, an insider revealed, “It all seems a bit awkward, things have moved fast between Harry and Olivia so must be strange but how nice they are doing it for the kids…You’d think it’s all quite difficult.”

The pair made the call so that Sudeikis could film his comedy TV series Ted Lasso while still complying with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

How did Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles meet?

It’s believed that the pair met in November 2020, when Wilde “did a little victory dance” after securing Style’s as the star of her latest directorial project, Don’t Worry, Darling.

Speaking to Vogue for their December issue cover story, Wilde reflected on the moment she and costume designer Arianne Phillips first heard the news.

“She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style,” said Wilde. “And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.”

In mid-November, Wilde and Sudeikis split after seven years of engagement.

Following the breakup, in January 2021, photos of Wilde and Styles holding hands emerged online, and dating rumors ran wild across the internet.

A source speaking to Entertainment Tonight claimed their romance began to blossom on the set of Don’t Worry, Darling.

“Olivia and Harry are together for long days on set and have gotten to know each other really well, so it’s all very organic,” the source revealed. “[Olivia] wouldn’t let a romantic relationship get in the way of a professional one, so anything they’re doing is being done thoughtfully.”

Although Jason Sudeikis has given no official statement on the pair’s relationship, a source speaking to US weekly insisted Harry played no true part in the split.

“Harry did not break up an engagement.” Said the insider.

Another source backed up the claim, adding “The engagement was called off early last year, as was previously reported. Harry was in no way a reason for their split.”