Harry Styles and Lizzo also held hands, but there were dating rumors only when he held hands with Olivia Wilde: Fans allege double standards


Harry Styles and Lizzo perform together
Harry Styles and Lizzo on stage together at a SiriusXM concert in Miami. Pic credit: SiriusXM/YouTube

Lizzo’s fans are calling out the media and Harry Styles’ fans for hypocrisy and double standards following rumors that Styles is dating Olivia Wilde.

Lizzo’s fans are alleging hypocrisy and double standards, saying that people spread dating rumors after Styles was spotted holding hands with Wilde, but refrained from similar speculation when the Lights Up singer was earlier spotted holding hands with Lizzo.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating rumors

The internet erupted with rumors and speculation that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were dating after the two were recently spotted holding hands at the wedding of Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff in Montecito, California, Monsters and Critics reported.

Media speculation gained further traction after Styles and Wilde were seen on Monday arriving together at Styles’ L.A. home.

A source later told People that the Lights Up singer and Wilde have been dating for a few weeks.

Harry Styles was also spotted holding hands with Lizzo

Harry Styles and Lizzo have also been spotted holding hands and cuddling with each other multiple times in the past and these incidents never sparked dating rumors.

Lizzo’s fans are wondering why the sight of the Cuz I Love You singer and Styles holding hands only led to speculation that they were best friends, while the first photo that emerged showing Styles holding hands with Wilde immediately sparked online dating rumors.

Styles was photographed holding hands and cuddling with Lizzo at the 2020 BRIT Awards held on February 18 at the O2 Arena in London.

Earlier, in January, the pair staged a surprise performance together at a SiriusXM concert in Miami.

During her performance at the concert, Lizzo surprised her fans when she invited Styles on stage to join her in a stirring performance of her song Juice (see video below).

The two came very close and even held hands during the performance.

Lizzo and Styles have also covered each other’s songs and exchanged affectionate praises for each other in the past.

Lizzo’s fans allege hypocrisy and double standards

Lizzo’s fans wondered why the apparent chemistry between Lizzo and Styles never sparked any speculation that they were dating.

Many fans blamed it on double standards and hypocrisy, some alleged racism, while others alleged it was due to “fatphobia.”

Some fans came to Lizzo’s defense

However, many of Lizzo’s fans felt offended about the social media controversy.

They insisted there was no need to drag Lizzo into Styles’ rumored relationship with Wilde because all she wanted was to be left alone.

