Gisele Bundchen responds to shady relationship post as Tom Brady divorce looms

Gisele Bundchen pictured at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator of the Year Awards show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-146/StarMaxWorldwide

Gisele Bundchen continues to hint at marital troubles with Tom Brady amid reports that the pair are heading toward a divorce.

The pair, who married in 2009 and share two children, are believed to be living separately.

The 42-year-old supermodel left a comment in response to an Instagram post about inconsistently in a relationship.

The IG post posted by Jay Shetty on Tuesday read, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

The caption of the post adds, “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals 🙏⁠.”

Bundchen simply left a cryptic 🙏 in the comment section.

Tom Brady’s return to the NFL is behind marital woes with Gisele Bundchen

In February, Tom announced he would be retiring from the NFL after a legendary career. However, just 40 days later, Brady announced that he would be coming back for the 2022 season.

Gisele has opened up about her concerns about the violence in NFL in the past and recently addressed it in an interview with Elle magazine.

After describing football as a “very violent sport,” the supermodel said that she wants Brady to be “more present” with their family.

She also said that the pair had numerous conversations about his return to football.

A source told Page Six that his abrupt decision to return to the sport is potentially a dealbreaker in their marriage.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” an insider told the outlet, continuing, “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Other sources told the publication that the relationship is beyond repair.

It has been reported that the pair have hired divorce lawyers in what could become a messy divorce over the splitting of their vast financial assets, which include several properties.

Tom Brady addresses mental health amid marital woes

Tom Brady opened up about therapy to address his mental health in recent years to improve for the people around him.

He appeared on the Let’s Go! Podcast and opened up about the “intense amount of stress” he faced over the two decades in the NFL.

“Everyone has different situations in their lives and children and you worry about their mental health. You worry about your parents, obviously yourself,” Brady said.

He spoke about utilizing “physical therapy or mental therapy” over the years.

In August, during training camp, Brady took an 11-day leave of absence to “deal with personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles per CNN.