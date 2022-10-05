Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly hire divorce lawyers

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have two children together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Kristin Callahan/ACE

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen appear to be heading toward divorce as both have reportedly hired divorce lawyers.

This comes after the supermodel opened up about their marital woes after numerous reports suggested that they are growing apart.

The longtime couple is said to be having heated arguments over the football legend’s surprising decision to return to the NFL just one month after announcing his retirement.

Last month we reported on Monsters and Critics that the spouses were living separately for over a month.

Bundchen also spoke to ELLE magazine, admitting that she was concerned about the dangers of playing in the NFL and expressed her desire for her husband to be more present in their children’s lives.

The model most recently showed Brady social media love two months ago when she wished him a happy birthday and support.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys

The spouses have had successful careers, and Page Six reports that the split of financial assets would be at the center of their reported pending divorce.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” an insider told the outlet, continuing:

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The insider also claims that child custody won’t be an issue, and they will likely share joint custody if or when they separate.

The couple has two children together: a son Benjamin and a daughter Vivian. Brady is also the father of a son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

They have an extensive real estate portfolio, including a $17-million mansion on Indian Creek in Miami that is still under development, according to Agricultural Digest.

They also share properties in Los Angeles, New York City, Tampa, Montana, and Boston. In addition, they have a remote home on the Nicoya Peninsula in one of their favorite vacation spots in Costa Rica.

How much are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen worth?

Bundchen is one of the most successful models in the world and frequently topped the Forbes list for top-earning models.

Her net worth is estimated at $400 million after being the highest-paid model for about 15 years from 2002 to 2017.

Tom Brady’s long and successful career has his net worth estimated at $250 Million.

They are one of the most powerful duos in Hollywood with their fortune and influence.