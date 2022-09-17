Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly living separately for over a month

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady at the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/StarMaxWorldwide

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly been living separately for over a month after reports of their marital issues emerged.

Reports emerged that their relationship issues were sparked by the NFL legend’s decision to unretire from the sport.

The supermodel seemingly confirmed the reports in a new interview in which she expressed concern about his love for the “very violent sport” and how it is affecting his relationship with their children.

Back in 2017, Bundchen said Brady suffered from a concussion the previous year, which led to the NFL launching an investigation.

“He has concussions pretty much every … I mean, we don’t talk about it,” the supermodel added. “But he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for anybody to go through,” she said in an interview with CBS This Morning via Yahoo.

Brady announced his brief retirement in February this year; however, a little over a month, he announced he would return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season at age 45.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady living separate lives at the moment

Sources told PEOPLE magazine that the famous couple is busy with their own lives following Brady’s return to the NFL.

The publication reports that they have been apart for six weeks as the supermodel is busy traveling.

“Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York,” a source told the outlet with a second source adding: “During the season, they live separate lives.”

According to PEOPLE, their marriage is not on the rocks, noting that Brady has a lot of time off work during the NFL off-season.

“No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family,” the source said, continuing:

“And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he’s with his family a lot too. I don’t think there is any formal separation at this point, they would like to work things out.”

Bundchen wished her hubby a happy birthday last month on Instagram with a message supporting his career.

Gisele Bundchen says she wants Tom Brady to spend more time with their children

In an interview with ELLE magazine, Gisele opened up about her marriage with Tom Brady. She told the publication that she wants her husband to be happy before expressing her concern about his health and the time he spends with their kids.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said, continuing:

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The couple has been together for 16 years after meeting on a blind date in 2006. They have two children together a son and daughter Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9, and stepson Jack, 15 from Brady’s previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.