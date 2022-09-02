Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady having heated arguments over his decision to un-retire

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are fighting, according to sources. Pic credit: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady look like the perfect couple; they’re athletic with fit bodies, adorable kids, an enviable house, millions of dollars, and thriving careers.

But that doesn’t mean there can’t be trouble in paradise, with marriage problems appearing to be plaguing them at the moment.

Apparently, according to multiple sources, Gisele is not happy with her handsome football player after he decided to un-retire from playing.

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you would know that Tom Brady played for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before transferring to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a move that must have shattered poor Bill Belichick.

In February, Tom announced he would be retiring from football, only to announce just 40 days later that he would be coming back for the 2022 season.

While Gisele appeared to be supportive at first, she reportedly wasn’t happy with the decision in the long run because the couple are on the outs at the moment.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are in a huge fight at the moment, according to sources

Multiple sources told Page Six that Gisele has left their home in Tampa and gone to Costa Rica while Tom stayed behind for training. No word on who their kids are with; the pair share daughter Vivian Lake, 9, son Benjamin, 12, and Tom’s son, John Edward, 14, from his previous relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.

A source told the publication, “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” while a second source said, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

A third insider said, “They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!”

In February, Gisele wrote a gushing Instagram post after Tom’s retirement announcement, along with a picture of the whole family on the field, talking about all the memories they had and how proud she was of her husband. However, it was short-lived, as Tom later posted his un-retirement announcement to the social media outlet.

In March, Tom posted an Instagram photo of himself playing football with the Buccaneers, announcing his return to the team. He wrote, “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now.”

Gisele recently claimed that her marriage is not a fairytale

The revelations come just a few months after Gisele appeared in British Vogue and told the publication that their life and marriage is certainly not a fairytale.

She said, “I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids. His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.”