Gigi Hadid gushes about daughter Khai, reveals if she wants baby girl to follow in her model footsteps

Gigi Hadid. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gigi Hadid recently opened up about whether or not she wants her daughter to follow in her footsteps.

The model sat down for an interview with InStyle, which was released on Wednesday.

The interviewer asked Hadid when she first started modeling, to which Hadid replied, “Technically, I started modeling when I did Baby Guess. But I don’t really remember my childhood modeling. It was more something that was fun for me because I got to play in the sand. My mom took me out of it before I realized it, so it never got to my head.”

The interviewer then inquired about whether or not Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s one-year-old daughter, Khai, will be joining in her model career footsteps.

Hadid responded, “Yeah. No. You know, she’s going to do what she wants to do. She could be an astronaut. I don’t know.”

When asked what she appreciates the most about Khai, Hadid replied, “She’s just so smart, and she’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just awesome.”

Gigi Hadid’s secret TikTok

During the interview, Hadid also talked about her secret TikTok account, which she uses to lurk on a variety of accounts: “I do have a secret TikTok, which I don’t post on, and I don’t follow anyone I know on it. I’m a lurker, but it’s for, like, mom videos and kids’ lunch videos.”

She continued about her interests, “And a lot of true crime storytelling, like murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff. Then there are these pool cleaners who go to these mouldy pools and spray them down until they’re glitzy glam and restore them. There’s also a guy where his job is to go into people’s homes who were hoarders, and he cleans the entire house and it is gnarly, like, rotting refrigerators. He goes in a HAZMAT suit, and he repairs it for resell.”

The model, however, did not share her handle. So, it will be quite difficult to find her on the social media app.

Other topics discussed in the interview

The interview had an alphabet structure, which each letter of the alphabet corresponded to an aspect of Hadid’s life. She revealed her go-to dish (pesto pasta with chicken), shared her thoughts on social media filters, her life growing up and on spreading kindness in the fashion industry.

Of the latter, Hadid said, “Kindness is so important. It’s another one of those things that my mom always told me—there’s always going to be people in the industry who are younger, prettier, up-and-coming. You have to be kinder and more hard-working.”