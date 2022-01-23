Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik getting back together? Former couple spending time together again

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid first went public as a couple in May 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are reportedly working on their relationship for their daughter following their explosive split last year.

The couple was first linked in early 2016 after she appeared as his love interest in his music video Pillowtalk.

They later made their red carpet debut a few months later, and the couple was reported as having an on-again, off-again relationship over the years.

Hadid posted a rare selfie with Malik on Instagram in July 2020.

“Baby daddy,” she captioned the photo, which showed the parents-to-be sharing a passionate kiss.

In September that year, they announced the birth of their daughter Khai with a photo of the baby’s hand.

In October last year, the One Direction star was accused of shoving Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, ultimately leading to their breakup.

Zayn and Gigi are reportedly working on their relationship

According to InTouch Weekly sources, the former couple is working on repairing their relationship.

In the meantime, it appears that they are building up their communication for the sake of their young daughter.

“Zayn and Gigi are rebuilding their relationship to be healthy co-parents to Khai. They’ve been spending time together away from prying eyes. They’ll go for walks or have lunch in Pennsylvania. Just simple things, really,” the insider said to the publication.

The publication also suggests that they may get back together as the model is reportedly reconsidering their relationship status.

“After Yolanda and Zayn’s altercation and after taking some time apart and having space, she’s reevaluating the situation,” a source said to Intouch.

Zayn and the Yolanda incident explained

Zayn was hit with criminal charges of harassment after he was accused of shoving Yolanda Hadid into a dresser in a police report.

He pled no contest and publicly denied striking Yolanda. His baby mother Gigi was overseas at the time, but the incident likely played a role in their split shortly after.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, he took to Twitter to explain why he pled no contest, writing:

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

He continued, “In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn reportedly joined a dating site and showed off a new look after his breakup with Gigi Hadid. However, neither of them has been linked to any new romantic interest.