Zayn Malik slams ‘leak’ as he denies assaulting Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Mailk and girlfriend Gigi Hadid reportedly split following the former One Direction star’s altercation with her mother Yolanda. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has “adamantly” denied shoving Gigi Hadid’s mother and former RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid — and has hit out over information he claims was “leaked” to the press.

As previously reported, Zayn pleaded no contest to four counts of harassing Gigi and Yolanda, and he has now issued a statement claiming that allegations he also “struck” Yolanda are untrue.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid,” he told TMZ, adding, “For the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Zayn Malik admits harsh words were exchanged

In a follow-up statement on social media, Zayn explained pleading no contest to the harassment charges without mentioning Yolanda by name.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

The singer also slammed details being “leaked” to the press and admits “harsh words” were shared — lamenting that he wants the matter to remain private.

According to court documents, Zayn was at the home he shares with Gigi in Pennsylvania on September 29 when the argument reportedly happened.

TMZ says the former One Direction star called Yolanda a “f*****g Dutch s**t,” and told her to stay away from his daughter, Khai.

He was then accused of shoving Yolanda into a dresser which the documents say caused her “mental anguish and physical pain.”

Zayn denied “striking” Yolanda in the statement above.

The singer then allegedly screamed at his model girlfriend on the phone while she was in Paris — telling her to defend him against her mom. The court documents also claim Zayn tried to fight a security guard who was in his house.

Zayn must complete anger management class

On Wednesday, Zayn pled no contest to the harassment charges. He has been sentenced to 360 days of probation — 90 days for each count.

In addition, he has been ordered to complete anger management and domestic violence programs.

The former One Direction star and Hadid have had an on-off relationship since late 2015.

Zayn and Gigi share a daughter Khai, who they welcomed in September 2020. They reportedly ended their relationship following the altercation between Zayn and Yolanda.

Gigi previously dated singers Cody Simpson and Joe Jonas. Zayn was previously linked to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, singer Rebecca Ferguson and British actress Stephanie Davis.