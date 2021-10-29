Zayn Malik charged with harassing RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid and her daughter Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik was accused of harassing Yolanda and Gigi Hadid. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The rumor mill went into overdrive yesterday amid claims that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid had gotten into an altercation with singer Zayn Malik.

Yolanda is the mother of supermodel Gigi Hadid, who shares a one-year-old daughter with the former One Direction singer. Now reports are saying that the couple has called it quits following the altercation.

The incident between the RHOBH alum and the Pillowtalk singer reportedly happened back in September, with Gigi not there to witness the altercation.

It’s still unclear what started the dispute but the allegations are that things turned physical and Zayn has been accused of shoving Yolanda.

Zayn Malik charged with criminal offense against RHOBH star

According to court documents, Yolanda reportedly suffered mental anguish following the altercation with Zayn and charges were later filed against him.

As first reported by TMZ, Zayn was charged with “four criminal offenses of harassment.” According to the outlet, an official document says he pled guilty to one charge but court officials told them he “actually pled no contest” — which means he won’t fight the allegations but doesn’t admit guilt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for what happened on September 29 — the date of the alleged incident — court documents revealed that it all went down at Gigi and Zayn’s home in Pennsylvania.

Gigi was said to be in Paris during the time of the altercation between her mom and Zayn where he allegedly called The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum a “f*****g Dutch s**t” and ordered her to “stay away from [my] f*****g daughter.”

According to the court documents, he then allegedly “shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.”

The former singer has denied that there was any physical contact between him and Yolanda.

Zayn Malik accused of harassing Gigi Hadid

Following the incident between Zayn and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, things then reportedly went down between him and Gigi over the phone — which explains the charges that he also allegedly harassed the supermodel.

Court documents reveal that Zayn was accused of screaming at Gigi and telling her to “strap on some f*****g balls and defend your partner against your f*****g mother in my house.” TMZ sources allege that Zayn said this to her on a phone call during the incident.

Gigi and Zayn are now reportedly broken up following the incident.

According to the documents, a security guard also reportedly got screamed at by the singer. Zayn was also accused of trying to fight the guard and shouting, “Get the f**k out of my f*****g house copper.”

On Wednesday, Zayn pled no contest to harassment and was fined. He received 90 days probation for each count, totaling 360 days. The singer also has to complete a domestic violence program and an anger management class. He is not allowed any contact with Yolanda Hadid or the security guard.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.