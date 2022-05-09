Georgina Rodriguez shares name of newborn daughter after twin son with Cristiano Ronaldo dies

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have announced the name of their baby girl. Pic credit: Netflix and ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Georgina Rodriguez has revealed the name of her newborn daughter, who she gave birth to last month with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The soccer player and his model partner announced on April 18 that Georgina had given birth to twins, a girl and a boy. But sadly, the boy did not survive the birth.

On Saturday, Georgina took to Instagram to let her followers and the world know that she and Ronaldo had decided on a name for their daughter.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo revealed baby name on social media

The star of Netflix’s I am Georgina posted three close-up photos of the adorable tot, who was dressed mostly in pink and appeared to be sleeping peacefully.

The caption revealed the child’s name was “Bella Esmeralda,” Georgina then added a green heart-shaped emoji and the numbers “180422,” which indicate the date of birth.

The post had received over five million likes at the time of writing. And the comments section was full of well wishes, congratulations, and heart-shaped emojis.

Last month, both Cristiano and Georgina left a heartfelt post on Instagram announcing the sad death of Bella Esmeralda’s twin brother. They wrote of their “deepest sadness” that their “baby boy had passed” but also spoke of their “hope and happiness” at the birth of their little girl.

The parents thanked all the doctors and nurses and concluded the post: “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and family welcome baby Bella Esmeralda home

Since then, the most followed man on Instagram posted a lovely picture of the whole family back together again with the addition of baby Bella Esmeralda. Cristiano wrote: “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us.”

The Manchester United player added his thanks for the all the support they received and commented on how grateful they feel: “Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

And a week ago, Ronaldo was back on Instagram with another adorable pic, this time, a black and white photo showed the topless soccer player cradling Bella Esmeralda, and he stared lovingly into her eyes.

Welcome to the world Bella Esmeralda.

Georgina and Cristiano already have another daughter Alana, 4. Cristiano also has three other children, Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4.