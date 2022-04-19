Cristiano Ronaldo reveals one of his newborn twins has died. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-media

Cristiano Ronaldo shared some tragic news on Instagram today. The famous footballer revealed that one of his twins died during birth.

Cristiano and Georgina Rodríguez, 27, were enthused to announce the pregnancy of twin babies late last year.

Sadly, one of the twins did not survive the birthing process. Cristiano shared the information on Instagram with a photo of a note that explained the circumstances.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares tragic death of newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo shared the devastating news that one of his twins died during childbirth.

Cristiano posted the announcement on his social media pages with a heartfelt note in English. The caption featured translations of the message in Portuguese and Spanish.

He tagged the mother of his children in the heart-wrenching post.

Cristiano began the post, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

He continued that his daughter survived the birth and said, “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Finally, he expressed gratitude to the medical professionals and said, “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Cristiano’s comment section contained condolences and well-wishes for the tragic occurrence.

Cristiano Ronaldo has several children with different mothers

Cristiano is now the proud father of five children. He often shares pictures of his little ones on Instagram.

The Manchester United forward welcomed his first child, Cristiano, Jr., with an unidentified woman. Cristiano vowed to keep the identity of his first child’s mother a secret. Then, Cristiano had a daughter Eva and a son Mateo through surrogacy in 2017. His model lover Georgina gave birth to daughter Alana Martina just months after the birth of his first twins.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he and Georgina Rodríguez were expecting twins

Cristiano expressed excitement when he and Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez announced they were expecting twins. These twins marked Cristian’s second pair of twins.

Cristiano shared a photo on Instagram of him and Georgina holding two ultrasounds. He wrote in the caption, “​​Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you #blessed.”