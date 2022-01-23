Garrett Hedlund arrested for public intoxication after Emma Roberts split goes public

Garrett Hedlund is facing an alcohol-related charge following his break-up with Emma Roberts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Actor Garrett Hedlund has been arrested for public intoxication.

The news comes just days after it emerged that he split from actress and singer Emma Roberts, the mother of his one-year-old son, a couple of weeks ago.

According to a TMZ report, the 37-year-old actor was taken into custody in Franklin County in Tennessee on Saturday night.

He faces a misdemeanor charge and had a bond set at $2,100, which he posted before being released earlier today. He is scheduled to appear in court in March.

As previously reported, Emma Roberts and the Mudbound actor welcomed their first child together in December 2020, about a year after they started dating.

After months of rumors, reports emerged earlier this month that the former couple had called it quits after three years of dating, but they are yet to release a public statement confirming their breakup.

Garrett also faces a new lawsuit related to a 2020 DUI

It was also recently revealed that Garrett is facing a lawsuit stemming from a DUI in early 2020.

According to the Los Angeles County Superior Court documents obtained by Page Six, the Tron actor was charged with two DUI offenses in February that year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He was sentenced to three years probation for one of the charges and required to enroll and complete a nine-month first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program, per the report.

The other charge was subsequently dropped, and a rep for the actor claimed later that year that he successfully sought treatment.

According to a new case file obtained by TMZ, he is now being sued over the incident. A mother claims she and her three children were riding in a Nissan Sentra when Garrett passed out drunk behind the wheel of his Jeep, ran a red light, and crashed into them.

The document alleges that Garrett was driving fast and was over twice the legal alcohol limit when the incident occurred.

The lawsuit also claims he attempted to flee the crash scene and didn’t call emergency medical services.

As a result, the docs say the mother and her three children were hospitalized with injuries that were not detailed in the report.

Garrett Hedlund joins Instagram and announces new single

Hedlund also made headlines this month when he decided to finally join Instagram.

“Guess who finally joined Instagram 😉,” Hedlund wrote on his first post along with a black-and-white photo of himself playing a guitar.

In the caption he announced his new solo single, The Road, which was released on Friday, and added: “Got a lot more stuff coming out soon, and I can’t wait to share it all with you. Until then, help me out and show ‘The Road’ some love by presaving it!”

The actor has not released a statement about his reported breakup, his latest arrest, or pending lawsuit from his 2020 DUI arrest.