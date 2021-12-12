Emma Roberts shares adorable photo with her baby boy ahead of his 1st birthday

Emma Roberts welcomed her first child with Garrett Hedlund in December 2020. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Emma Roberts is two weeks shy of her first and only child’s first birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo with her and Garrett Hedlund’s son Rhodes amid rumors the couple had split.

The 30-year-old actress began dating the Triple Frontier actor, 37, in March 2019, shortly after ending her engagement to Evan Peters.

In June 2020, Roberts revealed that she was pregnant and gave birth in December.

Garrett Hedlund doesn’t appear in the adorable photo with her son, fuelling break-up rumors. The couple is also is selling their Los Angeles home.

In the photo, Roberts cuddles with her son on a couch with a loving smile, adding the caption: “the best ❤️.”

Are Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund splitting up?

The acting couple has been subject to break-up rumors for about two months.

US Magazine report that the couple listed their home for nearly $2 million.

The publication claimed Roberts’ relationship with the actor was “more fun than serious,” adding that the couple was “not talking [about] an engagement or marriage in January 2020.”

The publication also reports that the Scream 4 actress attended Paris Hilton’s wedding without her baby’s father.

Earlier this year, Roberts gave her partner a Valentine’s Day shout-out on Instagram – his last appearance on her IG feed.

On the other hand, Hedlund shares family photos of the couple while Roberts was pregnant with their son in late October.

Emma Roberts talks about being a mother for the first time

Both Hedlund and Roberts are first-time parents, and in an interview, the actress discussed how having a child was a turning point in her life.

In July, Emma Roberts spoke to PEOPLE magazine about how motherhood changed her.

“Where before, I’m operating in the world on my own, and I’m just kind of thinking about what’s right for me. And when you have a kid, it’s like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What’s the world going to look like?” Roberts explained, adding:

“For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing.”

For about four years, Hedlund dated Kirsten Dunst, his co-star for the 2012 movie On the Road.

In an interview with Extra earlier this year, the 37-year-old actor gushed about what he enjoys most being a father.

“My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories… me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him,” he said to Extra, adding:

“It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

The Hollywood couple has not commented on their relationship status following split rumors.