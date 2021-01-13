Fans send congratulations to Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund as couple posts first pic of newborn baby

Actor Emma Roberts has finally confirmed the birth of her baby son by posting an adorable pic on Instagram.

There were reports that the American Horror Story star and her partner Garret Hedlund had given birth at the end of last year, and Roberts proved this last night by presenting us with one baby.

Roberts and Hedlund are notoriously private about their personal lives, so the picture is a rare treat for fans. She had previously said she wanted to keep the news of her pregnancy a secret but admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her mom had leaked the news to fans at the start of the summer.

In her latest Instagram post, Emma sat on an outside patio in an orange Stella McCartney dress with matching Andrea Wazen shoes. And she is cradling a baby in her arms.

In the caption, the Scream Queens actress jokes, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right.”

She also confirmed the baby’s name by writing: ” Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.” In the fall, Roberts revealed that she and Hedlund had agreed that she would name the child if it was a girl and he would name it if it were a boy.

We don’t know yet if they stuck to this decision, but it’s probably safe to assume that Emma had some role in naming little Rhodes.

Celebrities expressed delight over Emma Roberts first baby photo

Fans and celebrities alike expressed their delight in the comments on Instagram at seeing baby Rhodes for the first time.

Actress Reese Witherspoon wrote: “Oh baby!! Congrats!!”

Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson wrote: “I love you em. Sooo happy for you.”

Disney’s Ashley Tisdale said she liked the post twice: “I just liked it twice!!! ❤️❤️ Congrats, beautiful.”

Artist and photographer Zoe Buckman wrote: “Bless youuuu!!! So many congratulations to you guys. 💋❤️”

The host of Scrolling, Harry Hill, said: “CONGRATS EMMA!!!!! I am sending so much love and light to Rhodes!!!!” before adding, “Cutest name ever btw.”

Designer Erin Fetherston also chimed in with, “congratulations Emma! You are both so beautiful.” And hairstylist Nikki Lee wrote: “I’m dead! 🥰 Love him so much already!!!!! ♥️”

Fans on Twitter also showed their love and appreciation for Emma and baby Rhodes.

One fan told Emma that she’d make a great mother: “congratulations!!! sending love to you and ur little angel, you’re going to be such a great mother.”

And another fan congratulated Emma and told her, “Babies are the bright light.”

Garrett Hedlund: Who is Emma Roberts’ baby daddy?

Rhodes’s father, Garrett Hedlund, is a successful actor in his own right and has starred in numerous movies and TV shows, including Mudbound, Friday Night Lights, and TRON: Legacy, to name but a few.

He grew up in Minnesota and Arizona before moving to Hollywood to try and make it in movies, and he got his big break when he starred alongside Brad Pitt in the 2004 epic Troy.

Emma and Garrett have been dating since at least the beginning of 2019. Before Emma started dating Garrett, she had been engaged to fellow American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, but it sadly didn’t work out.