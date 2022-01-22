Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund split after 3 years together

Hollywood couple Garett Hedlund and Emma Roberts welcomed a child in December 2020. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia/Carrie-nelson

After three years together, Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund have reportedly called it quits.

They were first linked in March 2019, shortly after the Scream Queens star called off her engagement to Evan Peters.

Garrett Hedlund, 37, and Emma Roberts, 30, welcomed their first child together in December 2020.

The former couple are first-time parents to their baby boy.

The news of their breakup comes after they celebrated their son Rhodes Roberts’ first birthday last month just before the New Year with a rodeo-themed party.

“Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it ❤️ I love you Rhodes ❤️” the actress wrote in the caption along with photos from the birthday party.

In a follow-up post, she shared an intimate photo with her son, writing the following caption: “I can’t believe you’re #1 💙 🐴 🤠.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hedlund did not appear in any of Rhodes’ birthday photos that Roberts shared on Instagram, and the actor has deleted his social media account.

Reports claimed their relationship was more casual before the baby arrived.

“They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” a source told the Us Weekly in January 2020, adding:

“They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

Roberts and Hedlund are reportedly working on co-parenting

The two actors are reportedly focusing on co-parenting following their split.

People Magazine claims that their relationship ended several weeks ago, describing it as “rocky.”

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” an insider reportedly told the publication.

A source previously told People that having a child during the pandemic complicated their relationship.

“Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they’re really, really trying their best to figure things out,” the source said, adding that Hedlund supported his former partner as she recovered from giving birth.

Breakup rumors surrounding the Triple Frontier actor and Roberts have been heating up for months. For instance, we reported that the former Hollywood put their Los Angeles home for sale at nearly $2 million.

In addition, Roberts brought Cade Hudson, Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, as her date to Paris Hilton’s wedding rather than Hedlund.

Furthermore, they have not recently appeared on any social media photos as a couple.

In 2013, Roberts was arrested for domestic violence, leaving then-boyfriend Evan Peters with bite marks and a bloody nose, according to TMZ.