Fetty Wap released on bond as photos show cash and drugs from alleged trafficking ring

Fetty Wap has been released on bond after a drug trafficking arrest prior to his scheduled Rolling Loud appearance. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rapper Fetty Wap, arrested on drug trafficking charges last week, has been released on a $500,000 bond.

The 30-year-old rapper was among five arrested for allegedly distributing large amounts of drugs, such as cocaine and fentanyl, across the United States.

Investigators have now released images of money and drugs seized in the operation which led to his arrest, which took place just before he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud festival.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, law enforcement accused the Trap Queen rapper of allegedly using USPS vehicles to transport more than 100 kilos of drugs including cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl from coast to coast.

The FBI claims the conspiracy also involved a corrections officer who was among the five arrested.

Fetty Wap, real name Willie Junior Maxwell, faces up to life in prison if convicted. He has pled not guilty to the charges.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fetty Wap released on bail

Fetty Wap’s bail conditions include GPS monitoring and random drug tests, according to CNN.

In addition, US District Judge Joanna Seybert said the rapper must surrender his passport and receive approval before traveling.

Fetty was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

However, unlike the other defendants, the rapper wasn’t charged with an additional count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Photos show seized cash and drugs from raid

Law enforcement has released images of evidence seized in the operation. The raid came after a year-long investigation that occurred between June 2019 and June 2020.

The photos released by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office show several evidence bags holding a reported $1.5 million in cash seized in the FBI raid.

As seen in the images, the bills are divided into numerous denominations, including ten, twenty, and hundred dollar bills.

Photos of the banknotes seized during the operation. Pic credit: Suffolk County District Attorney



Meanwhile, a haul of drugs was also seen wrapped into plastic bags with some showing visible “evidence” yellow tape.

The narcotics appeared tightly packed with several in brick form labeled “AC.”

Some of the drugs seized in the raid. Pic credit:@Suffolk County District Attorney



Fetty Wap, whose four-year-old daughter Lauren died earlier this year, first gained success when his debut single Trap Queen reached Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the top 30 in numerous countries.

The song has sold over 10 million copies, gaining a diamond certification.

Following the success of his debut album, he has since failed to replicate his success and has produced little new music.

According to an Instagram post, Fetty blamed bad management for his lack of subsequent success.

“Bad business managers… greed and selfishness… but it’s almost over,” he wrote in the comments section. “I got rid of all that goofy shit around me. Now I can focus on the music .. and I’m goin tf up just watch.”

Just before his arrest, Fetty Wap released his second studio album, The Butterfly Effect.