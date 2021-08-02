Fetty Wap fans are shocked as ex-wife confirms death of 4-year-old daughter

Fetty Wap’s daughter Lauren Maxwell has passed. Pic credit: @fettywap1738/Instagram

It was recently revealed that Fetty Wap’s four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Turquoise Miami, has passed away.

This tragic news was confirmed by an Instagram post on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The “Trap Queen” rapper has six children and often shares his admiration for them on his Instagram account. The family man has countless posts expressing his love for his children, with the most recent one having been posted on Father’s Day.

Ex-wife confirms passing of Fetty Wap daughter

The 30-year-old rapper’s ex-wife, Turquoise Miami, took to Instagram to share the devastating news about their daughter, Lauren Maxwell. While Miami’s account has not yet been verified and only has one post and zero tagged images, her post has garnered lots of attention and supportive messages.

Sharing a video of the four-year-old, Miami wrote, “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius.” She added, “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “I love you Lauren” because they say that souls can feel your love.”

Miami accompanied this heartfelt caption with a short video of her daughter jumping up and down in a pool.

Fans and public figures have offered their support in the comment section of the post. One tearfully wrote, “I love you, Lauren. At this point, I’m done trying to make sense of the world. Keep strong mama.”

Fans send their sympathies

The news of Lauren Maxwell’s passing has taken fans by surprise. Many are jumping on social media to send the young family their sympathies and best wishes. One fan tweeted, “So the news of Fetty Wap’s daughter dying was true. RIP princess.”

so the news of fetty wap’s daughter dying was true. RIP princess 💔 pic.twitter.com/clq91Li4GM — pre 💎 (@wasabisworld) July 31, 2021

Another added, “Prayers up for Fetty Wap and his family. May his beautiful baby girl Lauren rest in peace…”

Pic credit: @trelifornia/Twitter

Shortly before the tragic loss of his daughter, Fetty Wap was grieving for his brother. Back in October 2020, he shared an image of him and his brother, Twyshon Depew. The rapper wrote on Instagram, “I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P… I failed you bro I’m sorry…”

He continued, “I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that shit never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm [voicemail] I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro.”

According to CNN, the 26-year-old brother of the rapper was killed in New Jersey as a result of a gunshot wound. The shooting was ruled a homicide.

At the time of reporting, Lauren Maxwell’s cause of death is unknown.