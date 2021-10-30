Fetty Wap’s net worth in spotlight as rapper arrested on federal drug charges

Fetty Wap has been detained on serious drug charges following the long-awaited release of his second album. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The FBI has arrested rapper Fetty Wap on drug distribution charges. The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was set to perform at the Rolling Loud festival before federal officers detained him.

According to court documents, Fetty Wap and others charged in the crime allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms [220lb] of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

The indictment alleges the drug transportation occurred between June 2019 and June 2020.

The FBI claims the accused used a United States Postal Service vehicle with secret compartments to smuggle the drugs from the West Coast to the East Coast.

The court docs say the feds seized $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, and multiple weapons.

What is Fetty Wap’s net worth?

Fetty Wap is best known for his hit single Trap Queen and top ten records My Way and 679, and the drug distribution charges against him have led to heightened interest in his net worth as a result of his musical success.

Fetty Wap earned his wealth through records sales, touring, and appearances following the success of his debut album.

Online reports estimate the rapper’s net worth currently sits at around $1 million.

Despite his initial success, he has been unable to follow the success of his 2015 self-titled album. Last week, he released his second album, The Butterfly Effect, six years after the release of his debut.

Child support accusations

The Trap Queen rapper, who has six children, was last year accused of not paying child support.

According to The Shade Room, a woman named Lisa accused Wap of not paying child support — or seeing his daughter — in two years.

She uploaded a picture of a flyer showing the rapper was making multiple appearances and joked that she was going to book a flight to see him so she could ask him about his daughter.

Fetty Wap could face life in prison

The 30-year-old rapper’s charges of distributing narcotics, alongside five other defendants, were revealed in court documents.

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become. I want to commend the work of our Long Island Gang Task Force and our law enforcement partners for working day in and day out to get these deadly drugs off our streets,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Driscoll.

If convicted, Fetty Wap and the others arrested could face a maximum of life imprisonment due to the size of the alleged drug operation.

Fetty Wap has not released a statement following his arrest prior to his scheduled performance at the Rolling Loud festival.