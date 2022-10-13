Emily Ratajkowski finally reveals relationship status amid Brad Pitt dating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski pictured at the Los Angeles premiere of In Darkness’ held at ArcLight Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Emily Ratajkowski finally opened up about her relationship status amid the Brad Pitt dating rumors.

The stunning 31-year-old filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, last month after he allegedly cheated on her.

She was soon rumored to be casually dating Brad Pitt after reports claimed that the pair were introduced via mutual friends.

However, despite the relationship buzz, Pitt and Ratajkowski have not been photographed together.

In an interview with Variety, Emrata discussed her celebrity status, “I have a generally complicated relationship to the internet as a celebrity,” she said before side-stepping the Brad Pitt dating rumors and revealing her relationship status.

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

She also spoke about moving on from her marriage with McClard, with whom she shares a child.

“One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go,” she said.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a skimpy leopard-print bikini

The high-fashion model has her own clothing brand, Inamorata, and modeled one of her stylish bikinis.

She looked incredible as she shared a video of a photoshoot for her leopard-print bikini.

“LEOPARD 🐆 all new styles @inamoratawoman, shop now,” she wrote in the caption.

Emily sat on her legs while keeping her upper body upright with her hands on her knees for the sultry pose.

In the same IG post, she shared some stills from the shoot in which she let her long brunette hair flow as she turned her head to the side to face the camera.

Emily Ratajkowski goes braless in a leather jacket to announce her new podcast

The supermodel is launching a new podcast next month.

She made the revelation in an IG post in which she stunned in a black leather jacket with nothing underneath.

The upcoming podcast, High Low With EmRata will debut on November 1 and will run two episodes every week.

On Tuesdays, she will invite celebrity guests, authors, and close friends. For the Thursday monologue episode, she revealed it will involve topics such as politics, feminism, TikTok, and/or other topics.

In her interview with Variety, she described her podcast as a mixture of Call Her Daddy and Fresh Air. She also cited Kara Swisher, Howard Stern, and Joe Rogan as inspirations.