Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a skimpy tank as Brad Pitt dating rumors heat up

Emily Ratajkowski in New York at the 2019 CFDA Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a fitted white tank top as she spends time in Mallorca with her son amid Brad Pitt dating rumors.

The 31-year-old model is coming off the London Fashion Week runway, just months after she split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her.

In a new photo, the stunning model was pictured in a skimpy crop tank top as she enjoys the Spanish sun in Mallorca.

Ratajwoski added a black skirt with a fashionable wide belt to complete the look.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings with her pair of sunglasses hanging on the tank top as she clutched her black jacket.

Emily Ratajkowski has been spending time with her one-year-old son amid Brad Pitt dating rumors as she goes through her pending divorce from her estranged husband.

Emily Ratajkowsi pictured in Mallorca. Pic credit: Premiere Photo/Backgrid

Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski keeping it casual?

Following her split from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski is rumored to be dating Hollywood legend, Brad Pitt.

According to E! News, the model is dating again and has met up with the Hollywood actor on a casual night out.

“Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company,” the insider shared. “She’s trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly.”

Neither party has commented on the relationship rumors at the time of writing this report.

Pitt does not appear to be in Spain as the model shared stunning bikini photos as she enjoyed the beach.

Emily Ratajkowski shares a piece of her childhood with her baby boy

Ratajkowski is prioritizing motherhood amid dating rumors and her pending divorce.

In an IG post, she shared several photos of her visit to Mallorca, Spain with her baby son Sylvester Apollo.

She revealed the town she spent her summers as a child, giving the same experience to her son.

“Today I brought my beautiful baby back to Sant Juan, the town where I spent every summer of my childhood. As I walked Sly around this lovely man (third slide!) pulled over in his car and came up to me holding Mi Cuerpo (my book in Spanish!) He told me that him and his daughter have read it. Talk about a full circle, universe coming together, magical moment. I am so grateful for this life! 💛,” she wrote in the caption.

The British-born model was raised in San Diego, California. She has previously discussed spending time in Spain during her childhood in previous interviews.