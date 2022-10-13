Emily Ratajkowski braless in leather blazer for exciting announcement

Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in a black leather blazer for a big announcement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/AcePictures ACEPIXS.COM

Emily Ratajkowski looked sensational as she wore a black leather blazer with nothing underneath, giving off major business casual vibes.

The My Body author paired the daring look with even more daring makeup, going for bright red lips and black-lined eyes.

She looked at the camera with her hand on her hip, holding a microphone, and looking like she was ready to change the world with her voice as she posed confidently with just a little bit of sass thrown in.

Her brunette hair was down with bangs across her forehead in the advertisement for her big announcement.

The stunning model shared a second shot of herself with her hair up in a loose bun and closing one eye while she lifted one side of her mouth in a cringing expression.

Emily announced she would start a new podcast, High Low, which will premiere on November 1.

Emily revealed the podcast would feature two weekly episodes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

She will welcome a guest on Tuesdays, including “celebrities, incredible authors, close friends” and people she admires.

Thursdays will be a “monologue episode” where she’ll pick “a theme or a question” she’s “interested in.”

Further in the caption, Emrata claimed she will be “discussing everything from politics and feminism to sex and Tik Tok.”

Emily recently posted a TikTok video claiming the #MeToo movement hasn’t changed anything

The podcast will be an exciting announcement for those who enjoy Emily’s TikTok videos, which frequently feature her thoughts on feminism and the #MeToo movement.

In a recent TikTok video, Emily claimed the #MeToo movement and cancel culture have not changed anything.

She said she believes that men are simply afraid of the consequences of their actions, comparing it to teaching toddlers not to hit.

She said, “As a parent, I can tell you, when you want to teach your child something, like, not to hit other kids, you don’t want them to not hit other kids because they’re scared of a time out. You want them to not hit other kids because they have empathy.”

Emily talked about her love for TikTok after becoming popular for her feminist videos

Emily went further into her love of TikTok in a recent Variety interview, touching on recent videos like a 6-second video in which she revealed all the things she is currently afraid of in 2022.

The video included “Roe v. Wade getting overturned,” “Harvey [Weinstein] getting an appeal,” “Shia [LaBeouf]’s redemption tour,” and “The way y’all dragged Amber [Heard] and the precedent that court case set.”

@emrata its 2022 and its getting even SCARIER to be a woman ♬ original sound – ʚ ᵛᵅⁿⁿⁱᵉ ɞ

While she said there is some accountability now post-#MeToo, she feels there isn’t a lot of “empathy” or “understanding” for what women go through.

She, unfortunately, told the publication, “It feels like men are in their comeback season.”