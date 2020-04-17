Elliott Brown: Who is JoJo Siwa’s football-playing rumored new boyfriend?

Elliott Brown first appeared in one of JoJo Siwa’s Instagram posts in February, leaving fans wondering who was this hunky new blonde guy.

The pair kept everyone guessing, but as he kept reappearing in various posts, it became clear that romance was in the air.

Finally, the Dance Moms star came clean on March 11 in an interview with E!News. They’ve apparently known each other for years.

JoJo said that Elliott is a family friend and that they’ve known each other since she was 8-years-old.

She said in the interview, “He came out here [to California], and we had a really great time. And, he is an awesome kid,” the Kid in a Candy Store singer said. “I will say, I’m really excited to see him this weekend. He’s coming back out here.”

According to E! News, she “gleefully agreed” with the interviewer that she and Elliott look cute together.

So who is Elliott Brown?

Elliott is currently a senior at Elkhorn South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, and intends to go to Nebraska University next year. He’s a football player and plays quarterback, no less, for the school.

He threw for 1,322 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games this past season. He also ran for 582 yards for five more touchdowns. This probably explains why he’s so ripped.

Next season, Elliott will join the Nebraska Cornhuskers and hopefully follow in his father’s footsteps. His dad Lance Sutter was part of the national championship teams in 1995 and 1997.

“It’s a huge honor for me to be able to follow where he went and to play at Nebraska,” Elliott said. “My dad was a great player, but I hope to be better.”

He also said, “It’s been a dream to play for my home state since I was a kid.”

JoJo Siwa’s new boyfriend Elliott Brown has a heart of gold

The guy clearly has a massive heart since he befriended and looked after a six-year-old girl who suffered horrendous injuries after a car crash.

McKinley Blue, a friend of Eliott’s sister, suffered severe brain trauma and had to relearn how to walk, talk, and eat again after the accident.

But JoJo’s man Elliott visited her in hospital and helped her through rehabilitation. She would paint his nails to help her regain her physical strength.

She has since left the hospital but continues to paint Elliott’s nails before each football game in what has now become a good luck ritual.

He’s got a tattoo of a cross on his right bicep, which might indicate he’s got a strong faith. He posted a photo of himself getting it done in December 2018 with the caption, “Through him, I live, but through y’all, I believe.”

Earlier this year, JoJo proved just how successful she’s been when she purchased a mansion for $3.43 million in California.

JoJo was also in the news last month when viewers became convinced she was the T-Rex in The Masked Singer.