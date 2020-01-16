YouTuber JoJo Siwa: Who is the former Dance Moms star who bought a $3.43 million mansion?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Sixteen-year-old YouTube star JoJo Siwa recently bought a new $3.43 million mansion in California. The 6,111-square-feet house also has a room where JoJo displays all her merchandise.

She reportedly bought the mansion in December 2019, according to Architectural Digest.

The former Dance Moms’ star took to YouTube on Dec. 30, 2019, to show off her new mansion in Tarzana, California, to her 10.5 million loyal YouTube subscribers. The video has been viewed more than 2.5 million views.

Siwa and her family moved from Sherman Oaks, California, to the new home in December, according to the Daily Mail.

The foyer of the house, which has white marble floors, houses a grand piano. Along the walls are mannequins dressed in colorful outfits that appear to be some of JoJo’s past costumes.

The house has a candy bar filled with sweet treats, a convenience store facility that includes a nacho dispenser, a pizza warmer, a slushie machine, and a popcorn maker, according to Architectural Digest.

There is also a room containing JoJo’s global merchandise, which includes her bows, apparel, cosmetics, and other items.

She shared another video in which she shows off her new room to her fans.

The house has a spacious living room with a fireplace, dining room, built-in bookshelf, a guest room, a large kitchen with a huge fridge, and a built-in coffee machine. There is also a game room equipped with a pool table and arcade game machine.

The house has four bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in closets, a bar, a marble bathroom, a steam shower, and a tub.

The backyard of the house has a pool, basketball/volleyball court, and an outdoor kitchen facility.

Who is JoJo Siwa?

JoJo Siwa’s real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa. She is a 16-year-old singer, actress, and dancer from Omaha, Nebraska. She is also a YouTube and social media star.

JoJo’s mom is Jessalynn Siwa, a professional dancer. Her father is Tom Siwa, a Nebraska chiropractor. She has an older brother Jayden Siwa.

She appeared on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, which aired on Lifetime in 2013. She also appeared on Lifetime’s Dance Moms, which focused on the young Abby Lee Dancing Company (ALDC) team members and their moms.

She signed a deal with Nickelodeon in 2017.

She then went on to start her YouTube channels, JoJo Siwa Music, where she posts her music videos, and It’s JoJo Siwa, where she posts videos of her daily life and comedy sketches.

She has 10.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, It’s JoJo Siwa, and 3.74 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, JoJo Siwa Music.

She also has 8.9 million followers on Instagram and 17.3 million fans on Tik Tok. You can find her on Twitter where she has more than 439,000 followers.

She is known for hit songs, such as Boomerang, Kid in a Candy Store, and Hold the Drama.