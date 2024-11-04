DWTS alum James Van Der Beek reveals colorectal cancer diagnosis

Dancing with the Stars and Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek has gone public with the news that he’s been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

“I have colorectal cancer,” the 47-year-old revealed to PEOPLE.

The veteran actor said that he’s been “privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it.”

He said he has had the “support” of his “incredible family.”

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” he added.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum.

James, who shares six kids with wife Kimberly Van, has continued to work in recent months.

The most recent TV credit for James Van Der Beek is an episode of The CW’s Walker reboot, but he will return to the screen soon with a role in Sidelined: The QB and Me.

The Tubi exclusive movie is set to begin streaming beginning November 29.

Later this year, James will appear on FOX’s The Real Full Monty and “volunteer to bare all to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research,” according to FOX.

The special will launch on the network on Monday, December 9, and features celebrities Taye Diggs, Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, and Bruno Tonioli.

James shot to stardom in 1998 for his work on Dawson’s Creek. The hit WB teen drama aired through 2003 and made household names out of its entire cast.

Since the series concluded, James has kept busy, racking up credits on CSI: Cyber and Pose. He was also in the big-screen flicks Scary Movie and Varsity Blues.

He competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2019, where he was partnered with Emma Slater and remained in the competition until the semi-finals.

We suspect he’ll be in demand if ABC ever puts together the long-rumored All-Stars iteration, which would bring former faces back for another shot at winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Fun fact: In 2012, James played a fictional version of himself on Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and his character competed on the ABC competition series.

James also starred in the music video for Kesha’s 2011 hit single, Blow.

James is a family man, and his social media channels share various milestones for the Van Der Beek family.

Last month, he celebrated his son Jeremiah’s third birthday and shared an emotional statement with some photos.

“Three years old today,” he wrote. “We had no idea how much we needed you. But YOU did.”

“You are once again proof to us that kids come into this world with their own thing; their own essence, appetites, and personality, and you have never been shy about letting us know exactly who you are, and what you want,” the actor continued. “The ferocity of your desires is something new for us – even in a family of big personalities.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8/7c.