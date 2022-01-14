Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shows off incredibly muscular thighs in short shorts to promote energy drink

Dwayne Johnson is promoting his new energy drink but it’s his huge quads that we can’t help but notice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comAdmedia

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been busy promoting his new “clean energy” drink ZOA to his fans and followers, recently thanking them for making his new venture the “fastest growing energy drink in the game.”

But it’s not the new flavors or even the energy-boosting claims that The Rock has been telling us about that caught our attention in his latest Instagram post.

Instead, it was Dwayne Johnson’s incredible quad muscles that were on display as he wore tiny black shorts that could barely be seen under his olive green t-shirt as he talked to his audience.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is good at seemingly everything

Soon after sharing the new video promoting his ZAO, Dwayne revealed that his new energy drink has become a number one bestseller on Amazon, making him the best at yet another thing.

It’s no secret that he’s already topped the Forbes list of highest-paid actors in 2019 and 2020, and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to making movies.

While we’re disappointed that he won’t be joining the Fast and Furious cast for any more spinoffs, he’s busy making some of the biggest hits in the business. His Netflix hit Red Notice is the most-watched film of all time on the streaming giant, with more streams in the first 28 days than any other movie they’ve released.

If his energy drink empire is anything like his movie success, get ready to see ZAO on shelves everywhere. And considering how great The Rock is with his fans, certainly many will be happy to support.

It was The Rock’s rock-hard quads that had his fans talking

While The Rock was busy promoting his new drink, it’s pretty clear that his legs, or more specifically, his huge leg muscles, are what stole the show in his Instagram video. We’re willing to bet that he never misses leg day!

While sporting some seriously short black workout shorts, The Rock’s very ripped quad muscles were impossible not to notice. So much so that his comments section filled up with fans talking about how absolutely massive they are.

One fan weighed in on The Rock’s impressive muscle tone, calling him “QuadZilla!”

Another simply commented, “Beast.”

A third commenter wrote, “Quads bigger than my dreams.”

Pic credit: @therock/Instagram

It’s smart of The Rock to do his own advertising, especially considering he’s one of the biggest actors in the world and he’s in amazing physical shape.

While he’s been dethroned as the number one highest-paid celebrity on Instagram, with The Instagram Rich List reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo took back the top spot, it’s a safe bet that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is doing just fine in promoting his own product and himself.