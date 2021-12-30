Dwayne Johnson feels manipulated by Vin Diesel’s invite to return to Fast and Furious franchise

Dwayne Johnson is not too happy with his Fast and Furious costar. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/A/Landmark-Media

Many thought the feud between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel was squashed, but it looks like that’s not the case. Diesel, best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, had gotten on Johnson’s nerves while they were filming.

Johnson has since left the cast and refused to return. The championship wrestler has devoted his time to other major acting projects like Moana, Jungle Cruise, and Netflix’s Red Notice.

Johnson has had a well-documented feud with Diesel, dating back to 2016 when Johnson posted a heated caption on Instagram.

Dubbed the Candy-A** feud, Johnson wrote that some of his male costars “conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es.”

He went on to write, “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling—you’re right.” Cheeky comments were exchanged by other cast members before the press calmed down. The following year, Diesel, who also produces the Fast & Furious movies, alluded to the controversy during an interview with USA Today.

Diesel expressed, “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.” He added, “It’s not always easy being an alpha. And it’s two alphas. Being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the (butt).”

However, Johnson is not willing to put himself back in the toxic environment as he has expressed his lack of interest in returning for Fast & Furious 10.

Vin Diesel makes public Instagram post

Diesel just can’t learn how to read the room. On November 7, the actor posted a production still of his and Johnson’s respective characters along with a plea for the wrestler to return to the franchise. Diesel wrote, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.”

Continuing to guilt-trip the star, Diesel brought up their late costar and wrote, “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!” He continued, “I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Johnson responds and he’s not happy

Better late than never, Johnson has finally addressed his costar’s Instagram post. He stated that he felt manipulated and that it was void of his private conversations with Diesel. The 49-year-old told CNN, “I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

He went on the express that Diesel’s “public post was an example of his manipulation.” The wrestling champ continued, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Fast & Furious 10 is expected to premiere in May 2023.